Patriots Among Teams Trying to Land All-Pro Defender

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has identified that defensive end Maxx Crosby is potentially on his way out of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New England Patriots are in the mix to land him.

"There’s also logic to the idea that it’s time for Crosby, who very badly wants to win, and the team, to move on," Breer wrote. "The Raiders will almost certainly have a rookie quarterback playing in the fall, and it could take a year or two to get the roster to where it needs to be. Would Crosby still be in his prime then? Would the Raiders be able to get the same price a year or two from now that they might bring home this week? These are the questions the Raiders will have to ask themselves, weighing keeping one of the NFL’s best players against having more capital to build a team that Fernando Mendoza has a great chance to grow with."

Breer also identified several potential landing spots for Crosby, which includes the New England Patriots.

"We should know soon enough which path the Raiders are taking, with teams like Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia and the Rams keeping tabs on his availability," Breer said.

Who Could Maxx Crosby Be for the Patriots?

Standing at 6’5” 255-pound, colleague Mike D'Abate identified that Crosby is signed through 2029 at an average payout of $29 million per year. The Raiders would absorb only $5.1 million in dead-cap charges by trading him. New England’s current cap situation would allow them to incur the cost provided additional cap-clearing moves were made to ensure sound operation.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Breer has also indicated that a trade surrounding Crosby could happen as early as the week of March 2.

Crosby has been with Las Vegas since 2020 and has a career total of 439 tackles, 278 of which have been solo. He's also added 69.5 sacks and 11 forced fumbles. In the most recent season he posted a total of 10 sacks and 45 solo tackles.

The Patriots need to add sack production this offseason — in 2025, they ranked 26th in the NFL with only 35. Crosby could be just the right fit they need and could help New England build off the Super Bowl LX appearance. The question will be whether or not he is worth the price tag.

Another option for Head Coach Mike Vrabel and co. could simply be to acquire someone on the edge during the upcoming draft; New England Patriots On SI has previously identified Texas A&M's Cashius Howell as a top target.

