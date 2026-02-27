Texas A&M HC Details Potential Path to Patriots for Cashius Howell

For the New England Patriots, it is beyond clear that the NFL franchise has a big need to add some edge rushers in the 2026 Draft Class.

The Patriots ranked 19th in the league in pass rush win rate during the regular season. In comparison, the other three of the final four teams remaining in the NFL playoff picture all ranked inside the top-10.

As such, defensive end prospects should be looked at by New England Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Co. at the ongoing 2026 NFL Combine like never before. That fact does beg a question. Who is a top prospect for the Patriots to consider in that particular role? The answer — Texas A&M University alum Cashius Howell.

Howell is known for being a bendy edge rusher with standout sack totals. He boasts three consecutive seasons of impressive pressure and is able to bend, corner and flatten pockets.

The Aggies concluded their 2025 football schedule with an impressive 11-2 overall record, going 7-1 in conference and advancing to the College Football Playoff first round.

In an exclusive with New England Patriots on SI, Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko said Howell is especially ready for play at the NFL level because of his competitive nature.

"Obviously the NFL is the highest level of football competition you can find, and that was certainly one of the things that struck us very early on with Cashius," Elko said. "When he came into our environment, he was an elite competitor. I think that's ultimately where his game has elevated so much over the last few years that he's in the situation that he's currently in. He's going to make some NFL team very proud, absolutely."

Cashius Howell to Potentially Land with New England Patriots

Howell presents a huge problem for quarterbacks with undisciplined drop depth — and the Aggies' ability to create pressure could set him up to be a very successful edge rusher at the NFL level. While Vrabel and New England have a solid defense, the pass rush could use a spark.

A spark from Howell would certainly not be a problem. Playing in front of Aggies, known as the 12th Man, Howell is all too familiar with embracing fanbases and playing for something that is bigger than yourself.

When speaking to colleague Ethan Hurwitz at the Combine, Howell said that his experience with fans at Kyle Field will easily serve as a good transition to league fans nationwide.

"I have an immense amount of love for the 12th Man. They did a great job at supporting us. I definitely feel like that is going to allow me to be able to translate that the next level," Howell said.

Howell concluded his career at Texas A&M with 71 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception. Of his tackles, 46 were solo and the Missouri native also logged 14 passes defended. He ended up with the Aggies following play at Bowling Green State University and was awarded Third-Team All-MAC in 2023.

Elko added that Howell brings a certain versatility on the edge that will be beneficial for the league level of play.

"I just think Cashius has the versatility on the edge to affect the quarterback. And I think that's what he did for us," said Elko. "I think he's got really elite twitch. I think he's got a lot of unique pass rush moves. I think the NFL is a pass rush league, for sure, and your ability to impact the quarterback and disrupt him, and just knowing Cashius is on the edge, I think impacted quarterbacks. I think they got antsy. I think they got quick with their tempo, and all of that stuff plays a role in playing successful defense, especially at the next level."

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is slated to wrap up on March 1. Howell (6-foot-2, 248 pounds) is one of 319 prospects that have been invited for the Patriots to consider. Pages turn to the NFL Draft from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Recently, Vrabel said he is seeking to improve upon the foundation of what he has already started to build.

"I just talked about a disappointing finish to a phenomenal, exciting, enjoyable year. It’s unfortunate," Vrabel said. "Talked to them about the foundation I think that we’ve built. Much like a home, you build a home and then run out of things to do, so you continue to add on to it, you finish the basement, you make additions to it, and we’ll try to do that to this football team. I like the foundation of it, and we’ll try to improve on it."

For New England — who is coming off a Super Bowl LX appearance — putting a priority on getting Howell to Gillette Stadium could be just the addition to Vrabel's foundation that he referenced.

