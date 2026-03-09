Patriots Sign Former Ravens LB to $39 Million Deal

The New England Patriots are on the board following the NFL's free agency negotiation window beginning on March 9 at noon EST, having signed Dre'Mont Jones from the Baltimore Ravens within the opening hour.

League insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that New England has signed the defensive end to a three-year, $39 million contract, per his sources. Jones was previously with the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens last season. He tallied career-highs in both sacks (with seven) and pressures (with 55). In addition, Jones also posted 18 solo tackles.

BREAKING: The #Patriots are signing DL/LB Dre’Mont Jones to a 3-year, $39M contract, per sources.



Jones was with the Titans and Ravens last year — notching career-highs in sacks (7) and pressures (55 pressures). A big add for Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/xL4VoSwlem — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2026

Patriots' Head Coach Mike Vrabel's latest addition in known for his physicality and position flexibility.

Who Is Dre'Mont Jones?

Jones was originally selected by the Denver Broncos in the third round of 2019. He then had a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks before eventually ended up with the Ravens and splitting his 2025 season with them and Tennessee. On his career, he boats 37.5 total sacks and has a grant total of 253 tackles — 135 of which were solo.

Jones is an Ohio State alum and stands at 6'3", weighing 265 pounds at 29-years-old. He was dealt from Tennessee to Baltimore in early November, appearing in nine games with each team. In the four games prior to the trade, Jones was one of the league's most productive pass rushers, recording 4.5 sacks.

Patriots Get Exactly What They Need in Dre'Mont Jones

Ahead of free agency, Jones has been noted as being a a hot commodity for teams in need of a starting-caliber pass rusher, including the Patriots.

New England previously ranked 19th in the league in pass rush win rate during the regular season, with the other three of the final four teams remaining in the NFL playoff picture all ranked inside the top-10. While this need remains something that can also continue to be answered in the upcoming NFL Draft, adding someone like Jones who has eight years of experience in the league is a good get.

He'll add a veteran presence to the defensive side of the ball and bring just what Vrabel is likely looking for on the pass rush.

Ahead of the start of the free agency legal tampering period, the Patriots also released linebacker Jahlani Tavai and retained fullback/tight end Jack Westover on an exclusive rights free agent contract.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!