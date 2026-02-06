Patriots' Drake Maye Among FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year

Though several New England Patriots players have significantly contributed to their streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. The third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft compiled 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye was also earning deserved mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP.

Additionally, Maye was named one of three 2025 FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year alongside Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The 2025 @FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year! pic.twitter.com/cW1wjHPYdq — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2026

In three playoff appearances with the Pats to date, the 23-year-old UNC product has completed 43-of-77 passes (55.8%) with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also run for 141 yards on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown. Despite some postseason struggles, his poise and big-play ability have more than validated the faith shown to him by head coach Mike Vrabel as the Patriots’ coaching staff.

The Pats starter led the league in completion percentage (72.0) and passer rating (113.5), ranked third in touchdown passes (31) and fourth in passing yards (4,394). He became the sixth quarterback in NFL history under the age of 24 with at least 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes in a season and was the third player under the age of 24 all-time with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 100-or-higher in 10 games in a single season.

Maye joined fellow nominees Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride alongside Smith-Njigba and McCaffrey.

Drake Maye is Set to Lead the Patriots in Pursuit of their 7th Super Bowl Championship

Feb 4, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks to the media at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

For the first time in the program's 23-year history, nine offensive nominees representing quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends will compete for a FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Year Award. Additionally, new for 2026, FedEx revealed three trophies, one for the best of three quarterbacks, one for the best of three running backs as well as one for the winning wide receiver and/or tight end from a final nomination group of three.

With the crowning of the new FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year, FedEx will donate $15,000 to Feeding America food banks in each of the winning players' home markets. The 2025 NFL season marked the first time the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Awards program supported Feeding America and its nationwide network of local food banks and pantries, with $117,000 donated to fight food insecurity throughout the season.

In the meantime, Maye will lead the Patriots into battle against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. in Super Bowl LX. A victory for New England would bring the franchise its seventh Super Bowl championship — a would-be NFL record.

