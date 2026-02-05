Patriots' Kayshon Boutte is a Drake Maye Believer

To say that New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte has faced his share of adversity may be something of an understatement.

From battling injuries to gambling addiction — all while being engulfed in both trade and release rumors — the 23-year-old has traveled a road to redemption as winding as San Francicso’s iconic Lombard Street.

Still, Boutte remained determined to maximize his opportunities on the field, while applying the lessons he has learned away from it. Accordingly, he has become one of New England’s most-reliable offensive weapons, as well as a weekly big-play threat — due largely in part to the support of his quarterback, Drake Maye.

“I always knew Drake was that guy,” Boutte told reporters during pre Super Bowl media availability, via The Boston Herald. “I always did believe in him, believe in what he could do. When you practice with a guy every day, you see his ability, what he’s able to do, so I’ve always been a Drake Maye believer.”

With Maye helping to fuel is third-year renaissance, Boutte is on the fast track to becoming a bona fide star receiver. In his 14 regular-season games this year, he compiled 551 yards on 33 catches with six touchdowns, while averaging 16.7 yards per reception. However, his performance in the postseason has placed him in the national spotlight. Through three playoff games, the former LSU Tiger has compiled an impressive eight catches for 147 yards and one amazing, one-armed touchdown reception on just 15 targets — a stat line not lost on his quarterback.

“He keeps on making them. He keeps on making plays, making me look good,” Maye recently said of Boutte. “I'm proud to be able to give him some throws to make those types of plays.”

Kayshon Boutte Has Helped Ressurect the Patriots’ Offense

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9)) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Maye-to-Boutte connection has been particularly impressive in the vertical passing game, where the latter has emerged as the team’s predominant deep threat this season, including the playoffs. Boutte has 12 deep catches on 20 targets for 340 yards and six touchdowns, and Maye has a 143.8 passer rating when targeting the receiver deep. While their journey has yet to come full circle — in the form of a championship ring — Boutte understands that both he and Maye are still at the beginning stages of a beautiful friendship.

“Some days, we’ll be sitting there and be like, ‘Damn,’” Boutte said. “We went through the tough times, so now it feels like everything’s finally paying off.”It’s not always gonna be perfect…At the end of the day, we still gotta figure it out. We both still young, we both 23 years old. I mean, it’s a long run ahead of us.”

Sporting a collegiate resume at LSU — which became as well-known for its injury history as for showcasing his on-field performance — coupled with a dismal showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, Boutte found his way to New England as one of the Patriots’ sixth-round Draft selections (No. 187) in the 2023 NFL Draft. Having been touted as a potential first-round pick as a freshman, the experience of being drafted on day 3 was a humbling one for the New Iberia, LA native.

In fact, Boutte, [via a personal essay published in The Players’ Tribune titled “How The Hell Did I Get Here???,”] recently detailed the trails and tribulations which helped forge his path to the pros — from his injury history, to the free fall of his draft stock, and finally as his troubles with gambling from his days at LSU, which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for him in January 2024.

Through his hard work, determination and motivation, Kayshon Boutte is now stepping back into the starlight — this time, for the right reasons. On that basis, the best may be yet to come for both him, Maye and the Patriots.

