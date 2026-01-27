Patriots' Mike Vrabel Provides Update on Drake Maye Injury Rumors

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Is New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye dealing with a concerning shoulder injury?

The Patriots are gearing up to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX and could be bringing home their seventh NFL Championship. Patriots Nation has been collectively holding its breath since rumors began circulating that Maye injured his throwing arm, but can let that breath out now that head coach Mike Vrabel has added key context.

Speaking to reporters at Gillette Stadium for the first time since the team’s 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game at Empower Field at Mile High, Vrabel weighed in on his star quarterback’s health.

“No, I wouldn’t say that anybody hurt anything,” Vrabel said. This is a sport where there’s going to be things that come up. Has it been overblown? Probably … We’ll talk about whatever status each player has for the game once we’re required to.”

Vrabel previously maneuvered around the subject during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, offering little when asked directly whether his starter was at full-strength.

“There’s not a player on our team that’s 100% healthy, Vrabel said. “I would imagine we will go through the injury report, and whenever we have to turn that in, we’ll turn it in. But nobody is 100%. This will be our 21st game.”

Drake Maye is Essential to the Patriots Success

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy while speaking to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Speculation surrounding Maye’s shoulder began to swirl less than 24 hours removed from the Patriots’ conference title victory over the Broncos. Sports physician Dr. David Chao, per a recent media appearance, believes that the Pats’ QB injured his throwing shoulder in the third quarter, prior to the flea-flicker pass play to Mack Hollins. Chao notes that Maye was slow to get up after being hit, while also demonstrating signs of discomfort when tapped on his shoulder pads in congratulations from his wife, Ann Michael Maye.

Maye finished the game without missing any time, and did not look particularly bothered by his shoulder or any other injuries during and after the contest. He completed his longest pass of the day, a 31-yarder to Mack Hollins, two plays after the scramble in question and was quick to pop up again following a sack in the fourth quarter that saw him land on that very same right shoulder.

Maye himself did not show any limitations after the play, but did acknowledge some “bumps and bruises” during his press conference after their win over Denver.

Though several Patriots players have significantly contributed to their streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. The third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft compiled 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye is also earning deserved mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP.

Needing five yards to secure a game-sealing first down with 1:57 remaining in their conference championship showdown with Denver, Maye delivered the game-sealing play. Almost immediately after taking the snap, Maye decided to keep the ball on a naked bootleg instead of handing the ball to Stevenson, as was expected. The move not only caught the Denver defense off guard, it also surprised his teammates — especially his offensive line. The gamble paid off, as Maye rushed for seven yards to gain the first down and secure the 10-7 victory for New England.

