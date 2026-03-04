Patriots' Drake Maye Hosts Youth Football Clinic In Hawaii

Drake Maye -- even after finishing a grueling, 21-game season with the New England Patriots -- couldn't be away from the game that long. During his offseason vacation to Hawaii, he helped out with a youth football camp in Hawaii, in conjunction with plenty of University of Hawaii legends.

The event was hosted by Rich Miano, who played for Hawaii in college after being born in Massachusetts. As part of the festivities, the Patriots young quarterback helped the next generation of Hawaiian football stars learn the game.

Drake Maye's Trip To Hawaii Included Football, Of Course

"I wish I could be here everyday, man," Maye said to the group of campers, via West Hawaii Today. "Such an awesome island. The biggest thing here is for you guys to learn something today. Any questions you guys want to ask, I’m here."

Maye is coming off a fantastic first full season as the Patriots starting quarterback, leading them back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018. The MVP finalist finished among the league leaders in total yards (4,815), touchdowns (35), completion percetage (72%) and yards per attempt (8.9). He was also named to his second-straight Pro Bowl and earned an All-Pro Second Team honor.

Despite his success, he's always trying to learn and better his game, something he wanted to instill in the campers mesmerized by his arm strength.

"Playing at the highest level, I always try to soak it in and try to do whatever I can to get an extra edge, or try to learn something from somebody older than me," Maye said. "I hope you guys can learn something today."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As part of the 90-minute session, Maye worked with some of the island's top high school quarterbacks on their techniques. The camp was then split up into quarterbacks and wide receivers, including some of Hawaii's top girls flag football stars.

This isn't the first time football stars have held camps in Hawaii. Former Patriots wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster hosted one in the past, while star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Sam Darnold also did the same.

At the end of the day, Maye signed a Patriots helmet for each of the campers.

"It’s amazing when you watch (Maye) work with the kids in terms of how positive he is," Miano said, who spent 10 years as a defensive back in the NFL. "He’s great at remembering everyone’s name. The positivity and patience that flows from him is just super. ... Having guys like Drake for these things is just tremendous."

