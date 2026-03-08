Patriots' Leonard Taylor Hopes To Build On Jumpstart Season

For Leonard Taylor III, the 2025 season was filled with plenty of downs, and even more ups.

The New England Patriots defensive tackle didn't start the season in Foxboro. The second-year Taylor originally began the year with the division rival New York Jets on the heels of a 5-12 record. With new head coach Aaron Glenn coming in, Taylor's playing time was cut into before he was eventually released in mid-October.

That's where Taylor's rise began.

He quickly signed onto New England's practice squad, earning a gameday elevation just one month later. Taylor soon played his way to a weekly roster spot as a reserve player along the defensive line and a key contributor on special teams.

"The season was a little up and down for me in the beginning," Taylor told Patriots On SI. "You know, not seeing the field as much as I did my rookie year, being able to continue and work hard got me in the position to have another chance with another team."

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) throws a pass against New England Patriots defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III (93) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

In seven games between the regular season and playoffs, Taylor played 139 snaps (122 on defense, 17 on special teams) and recorded nine tackles. He had to try and fit into a Patriots defensive front that already boasted Harold Landry, K'Lavon Chaisson, Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga and Milton Williams.

He says that being around his new teammates and the Patriots' winning culture changed his thinking coming to work each day.

Taylor Felt Appreciated In New England

"Coming to the Pats, I just had to change my mindset, (I had to) understand I have to go a lil' harder when it comes to to being the player I am capable of being," Taylor said. "(It) felt good to walk into the building with welcome arms from everyone. Felt like I belonged."

The biggest play of Taylor's tenure with the Patriots -- a snowy blocked field goal in the team's AFC championship win over the Denver Broncos -- helped send New England to its first Super Bowl in years. It was eerily similar to a blocked kick he had in high school, one that caught the attention of his high school coach watching the game.

Does Taylor take any pride in being a premier kick blocker? How do you even practice that? What's the secret behind it?

"Really it’s no art to it, the lowest man wins," Taylor said. "And when I’m creating separation, I just jump in the air and hope to tip the ball. If he's a low kicker, it’s even better."

New England Patriots defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III working out in the offseason. | Contributed by Leonard Taylor III

So now with 2026 on the horizon, Taylor knows he's got some things to work on. When he's not streaming -- something he loves to do during his free time -- he continues to strap on his Patriots helmet and get to work. With leaders in the locker room, especially at his position, it drives him to work harder.

"They are an amazing group of guys," Taylor said of the defensive tackle trio of Williams, Barmore and Tonga. "Hard workers and great leaders!"

Now the former Jets castoff has found his way into the hearts of Patriots fans, mainly because of his fingertips that redirected Wil Lutz's field goal in the 10-7 win over Denver.

But that isn't enough for Taylor. He wants to keep going, to make the 53-man roster next season and carve out a larger role in New England's defense.

"This offseason, (I'm) really focusing on getting stronger and to continue to craft my game," he said.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!