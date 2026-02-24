Patriots Executive Addresses Drake Maye's Shoulder Injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Did New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's right shoulder affect him in the Super Bowl?

That was the question executive vice president of player personnel, and de facto general manager, Eliot Wolf answered during his media availability at the NFL Combine. While the executive declined to go into specifics about the quarterback's injury, he did say that the team struggled to get into an offensive rhythm all game.

"I think that's probably a question better asked to him," Wolf told reporters inside the Indianapolis Convention Center. "I didn't feel that way. I just felt like we just couldn't get in the rhythm offensively."

Maye's right shoulder became the talking point around Super Bowl LX just a few weeks ago. A poor performance (27-for-43, 295 passing yards, 37 rushing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions) only fueled the flames that surrounded his shoulder. Postgame, Maye said he received a painkilling shot to help with the pain.

The injury, suffered late in the Patriots' AFC title game victory on the road against the Denver Broncos, could have potentially played a role in how the young quarterback played. Both Maye and Wolf won't tell you that, but he said it's important to keep No. 10 upright in the pocket.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Continuity is tremendously important," Wolf said. "We were actually fairly healthy on the offensive line this year, and I felt like those guys were able to gel and play well."

It was a bitter end to a wonderful second season as the Patriots quarterback, and Wolf acknowledged that they wished Maye was fully 100% for the Super Bowl loss. Does that game change if the MVP runner-up is at his best? Would it have really mattered against a Seattle Seahawks defense that tormented New England's offensive line all night long?

The Offensive Line Struggled After Will Campbell Got Hurt

According to Wolf, there were larger things at play that played a factor in the franchise's record-setting sixth Super Bowl defeat. Some of that can be tagged to rookie left tackle Will Campbell's midseason MCL injury that landed him on IR.

"When he came back from that injury, I personally didn't see the same level of lower body strength that you saw before the injury," Wolf said. "I think the film would attest to that. He probably had three of his four worst games in the playoffs. But before that, I thought Will played really well all year."

As for Maye's offseason recovery, rest and relaxation are certainly going to be the best medicine. His wife, Ann Michael, posted a photo of the two of them on a tropical vacation to her Instagram story.

