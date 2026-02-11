Drake Maye Backs Patriots Rookie After Poor Super Bowl Performance

All season, New England Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell has had his quarterback's back. Now -- after a Super Bowl performance to forget for both parties -- the quarterback is going to bat for his tackle.

Speaking to the media two days removed from losing Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks, Drake Maye answered questions about his right shoulder, the team's belief to respond next season and his excitment to return to the facility in 2026. Among that was also a question about Campbell and his showing in the Super Bowl. He allowed 29 total pressures in the postseason, and 14 alone in the Super Bowl.

"It's a pleasure going out there with Will every time," Maye said. "I know it's probably been a long year for the rookies. A long year for Will. A long year for these guys to get adapted to the NFL."

Campbell was put under the microscope all season, whether it was about the length of his arms or if he should kick inside to become a guard. Regardless of the constant media attention, Campbell held his own during his first year in New England.

But it wasn't without setbacks. Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, he suffered an MCL sprain that some outlets reported should be season-ending. After being placed on injured reserve, the first round pick returned for the final regular season game and played in all four playoff games.

Maye Isn't Losing Hope In His Teammate

"I think Will is a great case of somebody who experienced it all," Maye continued. "Who experienced the ups and downs of the injury side of it. The long times where you don't want to talk to the media, but you have to."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks with offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium.

Campbell was the Patriots' fourth overall selection in last year's draft and was instantly thrown into the fire as their starting left tackle. The expectations to protect Maye's blindside clearly came with plenty of bright lights.

That doesn't mean the equally-young quarterback lost any hope in Campbell.

"The expectations of a first round pick, I think he's dealt with so much this year. It's only going to be great for him in the future," Maye said, per a transcript released by the Patriots. "He's going to be a great oplayer in this league. He's already a great player in this league. I look forward to seeing him in the offseason, hanging out with him, and getting back to OTAs."

