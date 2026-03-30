Would the New England Patriots be open to bringing in a new wide receiver atop the depth chart? Certainly, the team's executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said at the NFL Annual Meeting in Arizona.

But two names that continue to circle above -- AJ Brown and Stefon Diggs -- both come with their own caveats.

Brown, set to enter his age-29 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, remains under contract with the team and has continually been said to be staying with the Eagles. Though his connection with the Patriots through his childhood fandom and appreciation for head coach Mike Vrabel is evident, that door hasn't creaked open lately.

"AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles, as (Eagles general manager) Howie (Roseman) mentioned yesterday," Wolf said on the Up & Adams Show. "We haven't had any conversations about anything regarding that in a long time."

That comment from Wolf referenced when Roseman spoke to the media just one day priot about the wide receiver. Brown caught 78 passes for 1,0003 yards and seven touchowns a year ago, despite being miffed about his early-season role in Philadelphia's offense.

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"I understand that there's interest in the AJ Brown story. I, unfortunately, don't have a home under a rock," Roseman said. "But my answer to any question on AJ Brown is AJ Brown is a member of the Eagles. From my perspective, anything you ask me about AJ Brown, I'm going to go right back to that answer. But I understand the interest. I put on TV and I see that there's interest, but my answer is AJ Brown is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles."

What Would It Cost To Trade AJ Brown?

Brown's possible trade relies a lot on the cap situation for Philadelphia. Trading him to New England, or anywhere else, would force the Eagles to take on a $43 million cap hit should they deal him before June 1. After that date, the hit drops to $16.4 million and would save them around $7 million in cap space.

Bringing in Brown would require New England to fork over draft capital, which the Eagles were -- at one point -- requesting a first round pick. Should the Patriots want to keep their picks and bring in a wideout to the room, Diggs could make sense.

The team's leading pass catcher a year ago, Diggs was released this past offseason after a myriad of items came up (his hefty cap hit that didn't get restructed, as well as his off-the-field legal situation that continues to evolve). Wolf didn't rule out a potential return for Diggs, who became the first Patriots wide receiver to surpass 1,000 yards in a single season since Julian Edelman in 2019.

“I never like to rule anything out," Wolf said. There’s always different scenarios that come up. Whether you have an injury, or a scheme shift, or whatever the case may be. Don’t wanna close the door on anything.”

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