Patriots' Stefon Diggs Hits New Milestone On Way to Super Bowl

Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots, YOU are going to the Super Bowl.

With a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship, the Patriots have officially secured their spot in Super Bowl LX. New England wide receiver Stefon Diggs had five receptions across 17 yards. The WR's career total is now at 11,504 receiving yards in addition to 74 touchdowns. A former fifth-round pick, Diggs has additionally ran for 170 yards and one score.

Diggs said entering play against Denver, he felt he had something extra to prove.

“They were calling me washed … saying I didn’t have it anymore,” Diggs said to NFL Network postgame. ‘I just wanted to prove to myself I am who I say I am. This team took a chance on me. I just wanted to make them proud.”

Stefon Diggs Writes NFL History

With his fifth reception of the game while at Empower Field at Mile High, the WR has become just the 11th player in NFL history with 80 postseason receptions and the ninth player to do so in 11 seasons or less.

Stefon Diggs YOU are going to the SUPER BOWL 👏 pic.twitter.com/9sPc2id24S — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 25, 2026

Whether it be recovering from season-ending ACL surgery, dealing with roster changes at his position group (including the aftereffects of Mack Hollins' injury) or facing late-season legal troubles, Diggs’ 2025 season has certainly seen its ups and downs.

Diggs is a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler and finished his first year with New England by compiling 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns — his seventh 1,000-yard season of his career.

Diggs has said with the Patriots, he's exactly where he needs to be.

"I've been in the league 11 years, man. I just, I fell short so many times,” Diggs also said postgame. “I can't say nothing but perfect timing as of right now. I was coming off an ACL injury. New team. New situation. New coaches. New teammates. It all happened exactly how it was supposed to."

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Diggs played collegiate football under coach Randy Adsall with the Maryland Terrapins. He did not utilize his senior season and entered the 2015 NFL Draft. He was selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played five seasons, before spending four with the Buffalo Bills and one with the Houston Texans, eventually making his way to New England.

"I'd take an ugly win before I'd take a pretty loss." Diggs said of his focus looking ahead to Feburary. “But, we are all gonna celebrate this one, but short-term celebration because we're on to the next one."

He is currently signed to a three-year, $63.5 million contract inked last March. Clearly, that was a good decision for head coach Mike Vrabel and co., with the Patriots heading to the Super Bowl only 10 months later.

