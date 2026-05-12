Familiar Faces, Winning Aspirations Led Kevin Byard To Sign With Patriots

FOXBORO --- Nearly a decade ago, plenty of New England Patriots players and executives ended up going down to join the Tennessee Titans. Since Mike Vrabel has come back as the Patriots head coach in 2025, that's been flipped.

It's part of the reason why safety Kevin Byard decided to reunite with his old coach and sign with the Patriots this past offseason. The veteran -- who led the NFL with seven interceptions a year ago -- inked a one-year deal worth $9 million in free agency, and was excited to see some familiar faces.

"It's been great," Byard told reporters inside the Patriots' New Balance Athletics Center. "Being around coaches that I'm very familiar with, it's been very fun getting to know a lot of my new teammates. ... I'm excited to obviously get to the real OTAs and practices, things like that, so we can really start to gel together as a team."

Byard hasn't been in New England long, but it's felt like he has. He spent six seasons with Vrabel after getting drafted in 2016. Current defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr, assistant head coach Terrell Williams, tight ends coach Scott Booker, wide receivers coach Todd Downing and safeties coach Scott Booker have been part of Byard's journey through the NFL.

Even James Mitchell, who was the Titans and their team chaplain, is now with New England as the team chaplain and director of player development.

"It's Just A Testament To Those Guys Putting The Work In"

Kuhr was an assistant for the Titans from 2020 to 2023. This past offseason, he was named the Patriots defensive coordinator after calling plays in all, but one game last season.

"Zak was one of the guys that was kind of, I think he started out as like an assistant quality control (coach)," Byard said. "(It's) just very cool to see him kind of move the ranks to be running the defense. ... So it's very cool from seeing these guys in Tennessee, now they're running their own rooms, running their groups. It's just a testament to those guys putting in the work."

New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard speaks to the media during the team's offseason workout schedule. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

The job titles might have changed and the uniforms might look different, but a lot of it is the same for Byard. Getting out on the field for the Patriots during their offseason workouts, he's noticed a familiar sight from the reigning AP Coach of the Year.

"Same old guy, honestly. Same guy that I recognize from being back in Tennessee, (a) guy that's full of energy, coaching the entire team, running back and forth from offense, defense, special teams," Byard said. "I don't see a difference whatsoever."

Kevin Byard Has High Praise For Mike Vrabel, AJ Brown

One player that Byard is friendly with that isn't in New England (yet) was mentioned plenty at his press conference. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown -- who's been connected to his former head coach for months -- feels destined to be traded to the Patriots at this point. While Byard didn't dive deep into conversations he may have had with his offseason training partner, he did say that he'd love to reunite with him.

Brown spent three seasons with the Titans after being traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season. He made practices tough for Byard, and could change the complexity of the Patriots offense if he's traded post-June 1.

For Byard, he's excited to have a chance to win with a group that's close to finishing the goal.

"It's a lot of familiarity in this building for me. So I just think that was huge to be able to be on the backside of my career, being with people that knows what it takes to win, but at the same time, it's just familiar," Byard said. "I just really enjoy that part of it, and that was a big thing for me coming here. They didn't necessarily have to recruit me or send out a recruiting pitch.

"You want to be able to play for a team that you know has a winning culture, and that's what I'm all about."

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