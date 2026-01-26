Patriots' Stefon Diggs Gets Candid on First Super Bowl Appearance

When the New England Patriots signed receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract last March, many within the NFL universe believed that the team may have paid a bit more than market value for a player perceived to be past his prime.

Just 10 months later, Diggs is headed for his first Super Bowl appearance after helping the Patriots to a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos to represent the AFC on the league’s biggest stage. For the 32-year-old veteran receiver, it is not only time to reflect on a rewarding journey, but also a chance to remind the teams who passed on his services that he is still very much among the best at his position.

“They were calling me washed … saying I didn’t have it anymore,” Diggs told NFL Network postgame. ‘I just wanted to prove to myself I am who I say I am. This team took a chance on me. I just wanted to make them proud.”

Whether it be recovering from season-ending surgery or facing late-season legal troubles, Diggs’ 2025 season has been defined by metaphorical peaks and valleys. Just over one year ago, Diggs appeared in only eight games for the Houston Texans, due to suffering a season-ending ACL tear — an injury which not only ended his Texans tenure, but also threatened the start of his 2025 campaign with the Pats.

Yet, the two-time All-Pro returned to the field in near-record time to become one of the Patriots’ most productive and most reliable pass-catchers in a revitalized New England offense. With the 2025 regular-season now in the books, Diggs has finished his first year with the Pats, having compiled 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He managed to turn in the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career, and the first for a Patriots’ receiver since Julian Edelman accomplished the feat in 2019.

Despite drawing double-team coverage from New England’s playoff opponents — the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Broncos, respectively — Diggs has still found productivity in the postseason. He has logged 11 catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in three playoff contests. Though this season’s playoff performance may fall short of the “Minneapolis Miracle” or his standout showings with the Bills, Diggs has found this postseason run to be his most rewarding.

"I've been in the league 11 years, man. I just, I fell short so many times,” Diggs added. “I can't say nothing but perfect timing as of right now. I was coming off an ACL injury. New team. New situation. New coaches. New teammates. It all happened exactly how it was supposed to."

Stefon Diggs has Become a Focal Point of the Patriots Offense

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) is short to a pass while defended by Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) in the second quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

From earning two first-team All-Pro selections to becoming a four-time Pro Bowler, Diggs is well-versed in being considered among the top players at his position. As such, it has become clear that Diggs has immediately upgraded the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.

Accordingly, Diggs’ skill set has become a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye, as well. The Pats starter has turned the collective heads of NFL analysts with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.

Ironically, Diggs also showcased his versatility during the Pats’ conference championship showdown with the Broncos. Maye was fortunate that his third-down pass intended for Diggs was not intercepted by Broncos defensive back Talanoa Hufanga. The Pats’ starter attempted a quick slant, which would have been picked off, but for a timely reach by Diggs to prevent the catch by Hufanga. As such, the savvy veteran had delivered his notable contribution to a gritty, albeit aesthetically unpleasing victory.

Though he has made quite the career out of looking good while dominating his competition, Diggs is just fine with the win, no matter the optics. After all, it has provided him the chance to play for a Super Bowl title — a feat which has eluded him until now.

"I'd take an ugly win before I'd take a pretty loss." Diggs quipped. “But, we are all gonna celebrate this one, but short-term celebration because we're on to the next one."

Yet, for as much pride as he has taken in his resurgence this season, Diggs’ parting point was one of both concern and appreciation for Patriots fans — many of whom are dealing with a significant winter storm hitting the region hard over the next several hours.

"I hope everyone is safe,” Diggs said. “Stay warm in that snowstorm. We're thankful for the support this season through the good and the bad. ... Keep rocking with us. Hopefully we made ya'll proud."

