Patriots To Be Featured On 'Hard Knocks' In 2027

For the first time in franchise history, HBO's cameras will be actively present at New England Patriots training camp.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will be featured on "Hard Knocks" during training camp of 2027. Their opponent in Super Bowl LX -- the Seattle Seahawks -- will be featured this upcoming summer.

The long-running football documentary follows one team around during training camp, going behind-the-scenes of practices, meetings, roster moves and whatever else happens during a summer with an NFL team. Last year, the Buffalo Bills were featured. Also in the AFC East, the New York Jets were featured in 2023, while the Miami Dolphins were part of the in-season production that same season.

This will be the first time the Patriots will be showcased on "Hard Knocks." For years, the rules surrounding teams being selected involved head coaching hires. If a team hired a new head coach, they were deemed ineligible for the show. Teams could also decline to be on if they made the playoffs at any point over the last two years.

Those rules have since been changed, and the Patriots will now be shown to the world in just more than a year's time.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New England is coming off a successful first season under head coach Mike Vrabel. Following a 1-2 start, the team rattled off win after win en route to their first division crown since 2019, and their first trip to the Super Bowl since 2018. Although they lost to the Seahawks in a pretty disappointing way on the grandest stage, the team's brass considered it a successful season.

"Last season was great," owner Robert Kraft told reporters during the NFL annual meeting in Arizona this week. "I think actually the team way overachieved what any of us thought would happen. And it was wonderful. And winning that championship game in Denver, when we have such a past history of difficulty winning in Denver, it was very special and I’m so proud of this team."

Hard Knocks Comes To New England

The Patriots' young core of Drake Maye, Christian Gonzalez, Will Campbell, TreVeyon Henderson, along with whoever they add in the upcoming NFL Draft next month, should make for an exciting "Hard Knocks" debut in 2027. Should the team make another deep run, it will also add to the anticipation on the screen.

"Hard Knocks" will also get to show off the franchise's new practice facility, sponsored by New Balance. The new 160,000-foot facility will help provide a nice backdrop for what could be a real exciting summer in 2027.

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