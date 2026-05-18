5 Things That Could Make or Break the Patriots Season

Coming off a Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it's going to be important for the New England Patriots to continue climbing upwards. Keeping that trajectory on a path to success will help sustain the long-term growth that head coach Mike Vrabel has preached about in the past.

So how will the Patriots do that?

Off-the-field distractions have come into the forefront of the team's offseason goals, but on the field, there are several football factors to watch out for in 2026.

Here are five things that could easily make — or break — New England's regular season this fall.

Finishing High-Pressure Situations

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Patriots won 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Last year's Super Bowl loss came down to a handful of significant plays, including some costly turnovers. What happens in the margins (red zone execution, third downs, clocok management an situational defense) can often trickle down into meaningful outcomes.

Just last year, faltering against the Buffalo Bills at home and turning the ball over five times against Pittsburgh ultimately led to the Patriots dropping two games. Rhamondre Stevenson had several fumbles in the game against the Steelers, including one at the goal line.

Stevenson got better with ball security as the season went on, and if the Patriots can avoid the little things, fumbling included, they'll be on their way to another successful season.

Developing Offensive Weapons

At some point, the Patriots need more than just efficient offense — they need offensive players who can tilt games in their favor on their own. One of the biggest questions entering the season is how can New England's playmakers, potentially AJ Brown in a month, can become legitimate matchup problems.

Right now, the big man on that wide receiver campus is Romeo Doubs.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in overtime on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. Gpg Packers Vs Patriots 10022022 0004 | Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Doubs has become a sponge in New England's offense, and has admitted to getting used to the complex nature of the playbook. There are other young wideouts in that room that Doubs mentioned as mentors, including Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas, and having the current WR1 feel comfortable in his role can do wonders.

Defense Remaining Elite

In the NFL, sustaining elite defense year-to-year is difficult. For the Patriots in particular, a key question will be whether they can consistently generate pressure with four rushers. They added Dre'Mont Jones and Gabe Jacas this offseason, and could easily become a top pass rushing unit off the edge.

If they can, the secondary becomes dangerous because the coverage disguises remain intact. That's where players like Christian Gonzalez can earn his paycheck.

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As for a player the Patriots will need to be a factor is Christian Barmore. When he's disruptive inside, the Patriots defense looks a lot different. If the former second round pick can return to form after a relatively down season, New England could be in line for another great defensive season -- even without constant blitz packages.

Stable/Consistent Offensive Line

May 7, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots first round draft pick Caleb Lomu addresses the media during a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | Natalie Reid-Imagn Images

The Patriots’ Super Bowl loss exposed a weakness with their offensive line. Even with Drake Maye’s mobility, New England cannot afford protection breakdowns again against some of the league's top pass rushes. One injury could completely alter the offense’s identity.

A start to a solution was the first round selection of Caleb Lomu out of Utah. But the line remaining sturdy becomes a major storyline whether he's in the lineup or not. Will Campbell should be fully healthy heading into this summer, and the team went out to sign Alijah Vera-Tucker in free agency.

Right now, Lomu doesn't have a spot on the line. The Patriots will need five durable players up front, with their first round rookie or not, to remain competitive.

“Any position that they need me at, I'm willing to play, and would love to play … any position that I can contribute to help the team, I'm going to do that," Lomu said. "And whatever position that they need me to play, to be able to get on the field, [I’ll play].”

Drake Maye's Ascension

If Maye turns himself into a consensus top-five quarterback, the Patriots stay in the Super Bowl conversation regardless of injuries or roster flaws. The flashes of success from Maye have been constant, but how he'll adapt to a first place schedule is what matters now.

Teams now have plenty of tape on how to pressure Maye and force mistakes.

Aug 8, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

If he regresses under the weight of expectations, the offense could crumble.

The difference between “ascending superstar” and “very good quarterback” often comes down to consistency against elite defenses. If Maye can cuts down the turnovers that popped up in the playoffs while maintaining aggressiveness, New England could realistically be right back in the Super Bowl in February again.

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