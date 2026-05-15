Every Patriots Primetime Game: TV Schedule, Dates and Matchups
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After several seasons of falling to the wayside in terms of marketability, the New England Patriots have returned to form. Last season's run to the Super Bowl, along with some off-the-field drama that surrounded the team this offseason, the Patriots have become one of the premier talking points across the NFL.
Because of that, the reigning AFC champions have earned six standalone games in their 2026 schedule, and five primetime games. Those five games are tied for third-most in the entire NFL and show that the Patriots -- coming off a 14-3 regular season a year ago -- are now a team that the country wants to see each week.
A lot of it comes from young quarterback Drake Maye, who exploded onto the scene en route to an All-Pro nomination and being the MVP runner up. When you nail the quarterback, the rest will fall into place. For the Patriots, he will be the conductor that keeps the New England train on the straight and narrow, and the NFL's willingness to highlight their young star shows that.
From an opening night showdown on the west coast, to a pair of games on Thursday, the Patriots have plenty of chances to play in front of a national audience in 2026.
Week 1 at Seattle Seahawks - Opening Night (8:20 p.m. on NBC)
Some could call it lazy scheduling, but putting last year's Super Bowl teams in the season's first game will only draw more eyes. The Patriots will get a shot to watch the Seahawks' Super Bowl LX banner drop in front of them, and have a shot to beat them for the first time since Super Bowl XLIX. The last time the Patriots made a trip out to Seattle was also on primetime (Week 2 Sunday Night Football in 2020).
Week 7 at Chicago Bears - Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on Prime)
Just like Seattle, the Patriots have also had recent primetime games against the Bears. Back in 2022, the circus that was the Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe reared its ugly head on Monday Night Football. This time, both of those quarterbacks won't be anywhere near the field. Instead, Maye and fellow first rounder Caleb Williams will square off the second time in their young careers.
Week 10 vs Detroit Lions - Munich, Germany (9:30 a.m. on FOX)
The one standalone game that isn't in primetime. The Patriots are technically the road team in this international contest, traveling to Munich, Germany to play the Detroit Lions in an early morning game (late afternoon if you're in Germany). New England isn't a stranger to playing overseas, as this will be the third time in the last four seasons that the Patriots have suited up for a game in Europe.
Week 12 at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m.)
New England fought its way to a grimy 16-3 win in the AFC Wild Card last season against the Chargers, and they'll do battle again on Sunday Night Football. Two of the game's best quarterbacks will face off, as Justin Herbert looks to get his third win against the Patriots since being drafted in 2020. This game may have shades of 2014, as both teams played on SNF in San Diego.
Week 14 vs Minnesota Vikings - Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m. on Prime)
It was a Thanksgiving matchup in 2022, and now will be played on another Thursday four seasons later. This was not a game I expected to be placed in primetime, considering how Minnesota really doesn't impact the Patriots chances at the postseason. It does provide an interesting conversation about how Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell will use his quarterbacks of Kyler Murray and JJ McCarthy, and if he's made the right decision by Week 14.
Week 15 at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday Night Football (8:20 p.m. on ESPN)
One week later, and the Patriots will be back under the national spotlight. The Patriots will travel to Kansas City for the second time this decade, and first with Mike Vrabel as their head coach. Depending on the health of Patrick Mahomes at this point in the season, this game could either be really interesting or really dull. Let's hope for the former at Arrowhead in late December.
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Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.Follow HurwitzSports