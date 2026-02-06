Patriots Make Final Drake Maye Injury Announcement Before Super Bowl

As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for their showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, they have made a definitive proclamation on the health of their star quarterback.

As New England took the practice fields of Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, Calif. for the final time, three players received a designation of ‘questionable’ for this weekend’s matchup at Levi’s Stadium. Quarterback Drake Maye was once again a full participant in practice, and has been removed from the report. His right throwing shoulder is fine and the 23-year-old will play without restriction in Super Bowl LX.

Linebackers Robert Spillane and Harold Landry did not practice after being limited with ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

With only one day remaining before the Pats take the field at Levi’s Stadium to do battle with the Seahawks on Feb. 8, here’s is a look at the Patriots' latest injury and game status report.

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Joshua Farmer* - Hamstring (FP)

LB Harold Landry III - Knee (LP)

LB Robert Spillane - Ankle (LP)

NO GAME STATUS GIVEN: OT Morgan Moses - Not Injury Related / Rest (FP), QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder (FP), OT Thayer Munford Jr. - Knee (FP)

* denotes player currently on injured reserve.

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) speaks to the media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What it Means For the Patriots:

Landry was downgraded to non-participant status for the day’s session. Through 15 games played in the regular season, Landry compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks. He earned two total tackles in the Pats’ wild card round victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He added two tackles against the Houston Texans in the divisional round. Landry did not play in the conference championship game against the Denver Broncos.

Spillane was listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury, upgraded from a non-participant just one day earlier. With just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter of last week’s Broncos game,Spillane walked to the blue medical tent for evaluation after apparently injuring his ankle. Shortly thereafter, he was spotted heading for the locker room. Though he was originally listed as questionable, Spillane eventually rejoined his teammates on the sidelines with just over five minutes remaining in the half. Still, he did not return to action for the remainder of the game.

Having signed a three-year, $33 million contract in the offseason, Spillane led the team with 97 tackles in the regular season. He also compiled five passes-defensed, two interceptions, one sack and a forced fumble. He has also logged 14 total tackles and two pass-breakups, to date, in the playoffs.

Reserve linebacker Jack Gibbens has acted as Spillane’s proxy at linebacker, as well as the defensive on-field communicator. Veteran Anfernee Jennings, rookie Elijah Ponder and inside linebacker Jahlani Tavai have worked together to fill Landry’s void in New England’s defensive front.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

OUT

No Players Listed.

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

FB Robbie Ouzts - Neck (LP)

NO GAME STATUS GIVEN:WR Jake Bobo - Hand (FP), T Charles Cross - Foot (FP), QB Sam Darnold - Oblique (FP), S Nick Emmanwori - Ankle (FP), LB Ernest Jones - Chest (FP), T Josh Jones - Ankle, Knee (LP), LB Demarcus Lawrence - Not Injury Related / Resting Player (FP), S Julian Love - Shoulder (FP), FB Brady Russell - Hand (FP), TE Eric Saubert - Hamstring (FP), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Not Injury Related / Resting Player (FP), LB Drake Thomas - Shoulder (FP), DE Leonard Williams - Not Injury Related / Resting Player (FP).

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much