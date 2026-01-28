Patriots' Drake Maye Listed on First Super Bowl Injury Report

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots continue to back in the glow of their 12th AFC championship in franchise history, they are now turning their attention to a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

The Patriots punched their ticket to Santa Clara, Calif. with a 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship at Empower Field at Mile High. Due to their 31-27 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks captured their conference title and will represent the NFC on the league’s biggest stage.

Although neither the Pats, nor the Seahawks, hit the practice fields on Jan. 28, both teams issued a bye-week injury report, in accordance with league regulations. Had the Pats practices, they would have exhibited relatively strong attendance at their first practice of the week. That being said, they listed seven players as either non-participants or limited participants as they prepare for the NFL’s “big game.”

In that regard, here is the full report from the first report of pre-Super Bowl week for both the Patriots and the Seahawks:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

The Patriots did not practice on Wednesday. Participation listed is estimated.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Hunter Henry - Not Injury Related / Rest

LB Harold Landry III - Knee

T Morgan Moses - Not Injury Related / Rest

T Thayer Munford Jr. - Knee / Illness

LB Robert Spillane - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Mack Hollins - Abdomen

QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Joshua Farmer* - Hamstring

RB Terrell Jennings* - Passed Concussion Protocol

* denotes player currently on injured reserve.

What it Means for the Patriots

In what can only be considered good news for Patriots Nation, quarterback Drake Maye has declared himself ready to take the field on Feb 8 at Levi’s Stadium. Speculation surrounding his shoulder began to swirl less than 24 hours removed from the Patriots’ conference title victory over the Broncos. Sports physician Dr. David Chao, per a recent media appearance, believes that the Pats’ QB injured his throwing shoulder in the third quarter, prior to the flea-flicker pass play to Mack Hollins. Chao notes that Maye was slow to get up after being hit, while also demonstrating signs of discomfort when tapped on his shoulder pads in congratulations from his wife, Ann Michael Maye.

Maye finished the game without missing any time, and did not look particularly bothered by his shoulder or any other injuries during and after the contest. He completed his longest pass of the day, a 31-yarder to Hollins, two plays after the scramble in question and was quick to pop up again following a sack in the fourth quarter that saw him land on that very same right shoulder.

Though the Pats appear to be proceeding wiht caution, Maye’s status is unlikely to be in doubt. With a victory, the Patriots will have earned an NFL record seventh Lombardi trophy — a feat at which they would almost certainly fail to achieve without Maye’s services.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) celebrates a catch against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) with New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Speaking of Hollins, the veteran receiver was also listed as a limited participant. The 32-year-old was activated from injured reserve just prior to the AFC championship game, after missing the previous four games with an abdomen injury. Hollins caught two passes for 51 yards against the Broncos, playing a key role on offense for the Pats in their victory.

Even in simulated conditions, linebacker Harold Landry continues to miss action on the field. Despite battling a knee injury since Week 13, Landry has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback.

Through 15 games played in the regular season, Landry compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks. He earned two total tackles in the Pats’ wild card round victory over the Chargers. He added two tackles against the Texans in the divisional round. Landry did not play in the conference championship game against Denver.

Lastly, team captain Robert Spillane was listed as a would-be non-particpant. With just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter of last week’s Broncos’ game, Spillane walked to the blue medical tent for evaluation after apparently injuring his ankle. Shortly thereafter, he was spotted heading for the locker room. Though he was originally listed as questionable, Spillane eventually rejoined his teammates on the sidelines with just over five minutes remaining in the half. Still, he did not return to action for the remainder of the game. His status is worth monitoring in the coming days.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES: SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The Seahawks listed 11 players as either limited, or non-participants for their mock practice session. Tackle Amari Knight (knee) and linebacker Ernest Jones (chest) would have remained on the sidelines. Quarterback Sam Darnold was listed as limited with an oblique injury, while tackle Josh Jones had dual listings with both ankle and knee injuries.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Amari Kight - Knee

LB Ernest Jones IV - Chest

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Charles Cross - Foot

FB Robbie Ouzts - Neck

WR Jake Bobo - Hand

QB Sam Darnold - Oblique

T Josh Jones - Ankle, Knee

FB Brady Russell - Hand

S Julian Love - Shoulder

LB Drake Thomas - Shoulder

TE Eric Saubert - Hamstring

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Chazz Surratt* - Ankle

