Patriots Fans Get Promising News From Drake Maye’s First Injury Report

As the pomp and circumstance related to the commencement of Super Bowl week beings to wane, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are getting down to business.

The Pats and Seahawks are set for a showdown this weekend at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. in Super Bowl LX. It marks the team’s first appearance back on the NFL’s grandest stage since Super Bowl LIII. Making their 12th Super Bowl appearance, a victory will give the Patriots their seventh NFL title and the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The team is currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers with six Super Bowl wins.

While the collective eyes of Pats Nation continue to keep watch on the health of quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots have several players worthy of additional looks over the next few days. In fact, they listed five players on their first injury and practice participation report from the grounds of Stanford University.

As the action from the Bay Area begins to ramp up, here is a look at the full Patriots’ initial injury and practice participation report for Super Bowl week.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Robert Spillane - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Harold Landry III - Knee

T Thayer Munford Jr. - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Joshua Farmer* - Hamstring

QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder

* denotes player currently on injured reserve

Drake Maye Injury Watch: Much Ado About Nothing?

Though Maye was a limited participant in New England’s first practice in advance of Super Bowl week, he was conspicuous by his absence from the media portion of their second session. As a result, the media was not provided the opportunity to observe Maye making any throws before the team traveled to Santa Clara this weekend to represent the AFC on Feb 8. Maye was missing from the field due to both illness and a potential injury to his throwing shoulder.

Though many entered Super Bowl week with notable concern that he would continue to be limited in his practicing throughout the week, Maye seemingly put any lingering qualms to rest by detailing his participation during his first practice of the week.

“I threw as much today as I would in a normal practice,” Maye told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The Pats QB went on to say that he felt he turned a corner with his right shoulder around the time the flight arrived in San Jose during the previous day. Ultimately, he liked the way it responded at practice.

Maye’s status as a full participant should put any lingering doubts surrounding his health and Super Bowl status to rest.

What Else Does it Mean for the Patriots:

Linebacker Harold Landry was back in action, albeit in a limited role — helping to further his desire to play against the Seahawks this weekend. Despite battling a knee injury since Week 13, Landry has been a productive fit within Vrabel’s defensive scheme in New England. Landry fits the mold of a smaller, athletic linebacker, capable of relentlessly pursuing the quarterback.

Through 15 games played in the regular season, Landry compiled 27 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a team-leading 8.5 sacks. He earned two total tackles in the Pats’ wild card round victory over the Chargers. He added two tackles against the Texans in the divisional round. Landry did not play in the conference championship game against Denver.

Lastly, team captain Robert Spillane was listed as the day’s only non-participant with an ankle injury. With just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter of last week’s Broncos game, Spillane walked to the blue medical tent for evaluation after apparently injuring his ankle. Shortly thereafter, he was spotted heading for the locker room. Though he was originally listed as questionable, Spillane eventually rejoined his teammates on the sidelines with just over five minutes remaining in the half. Still, he did not return to action for the remainder of the game.

Though his status is worth monitoring in the coming days, Spillane remains determined to play against Seattle in Super Bowl LX.

Keeping Watch on Enemy Lines: Seattle Seahawks

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Charles Cross - Foot

QB Sam Darnold - Oblique

S Nick Emmanwori - Ankle

T Josh Jones - Ankle, Knee

LB Demarcus Lawrence - Not Injury Related / Resting Player

FB Robbie Ouzts - Neck

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Not Injury Related / Resting Player

DE Leonard Williams - Not Injury Related / Resting Player

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Jake Bobo - Hand

LB Ernest Jones - Chest

S Julian Love - Shoulder

FB Brady Russell - Hand

TE Eric Saubert - Hamstring

LB Drake Thomas - Shoulder

* denotes player currently on injured reserve.

