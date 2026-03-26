Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Comments on HOF Snub

In classic Bill Belichick fashion, the former New England Patriots head coach broke his silence since being snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Speaking to reporters for the first time this spring, the now-North Carolina Tar Heels head coach turned back the clock to his New England days behind the podium. He was asked if he had a comment on being left out of the Hall of Fame's 2026 induction, which included Patriots legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri.

"No," Belichick said, via The Fayetteville Observer's Rodd Baxley.

This was the first year of eligibility for Belichick to be inducted. He was on a senior ballot that included current Patriots owner/CEO Robert Kraft, and players Roger Craig, Ken Anderson and LC Greenwood. Craig was the one finalist from the group to receive a gold jacket.

"I'm focused on coaching this team and focused on getting Carolina football to the highest level I can," he continued.

Oct 21, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gives a speech at the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame induction in the Cross Insurance Pavilion at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

His first season as the Tar Heels' head coach wasn't the greatest college debut for the greatest NFL head coach. He went 4-8 at the helm last season.

"I focus about what I can do," Belichick said. "Things that are out of my control, I don't worry about."

Patriots Come To Belichick's Defense

Public outrage ensued when it was announced that the six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots was left on the ballot. Plenty of former players of Belichick took to social media to air their dirty laundry, while voters quickly made their ballots public to not be outed as the one who snubbed Belichick.

“Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick’s record and body of work speak for themselves," Kraft said in a statement at the time. "As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation, and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of the National Football League. He is the greatest coach of all time and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.”

Belichick spent 24 seasons with New England as the team's head coach, taking them to nine Super Bowls. The future Patriots Hall of Fame coach struggled in his final two seasons, winning four games before "mutually parting ways" with the team after 2023.

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