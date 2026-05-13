Patriots Reportedly Set To Play In Germany: What We Know So Far

The New England Patriots better start brushing up on their German.

According to leaks online, including one from reputable schedule leaker @NerdingonNFL on X, the Patriots will be headed overseas to face off against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany next season. The game is set to take place on Nov. 15 in Week 10 at 9:30 a.m. EST, and will be the second time in franchise history that the Patriots will be playing in Germany.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as the Patriots own marketing rights in Germany and have established a large contingent of fans in the country. Back in 2023, they played their first-ever game there in front of thousands of Patriots fans, and a pre-game parage organized by several German Patriots Fan Clubs took place.

The Patriots will be the road team for this matchup, the first time that they'll go up against the Lions since 2022. While it had good potential for a Thanksgiving afternoon game in Detroit, the NFL schedule makers decided to make it an international affair.

It's part of the league's effort to grow the sport outside of the United States, with Patriots owner Robert Kraft being a major player in those efforts. Earlier this offseason, Kraft spoke about the NFL's plans to keep hosting games overseas.

Nov 12, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; New England Patriots cheerleaders observe the playing of the national anthem in the end zone with a Patriots logo during an NFL International Series game against the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I want to tell you guys that we’re going to push like the dickens now to make international (games) more important with us," Kraft said in a radio interview back in January. "Every team will go to 18 (regular-season games) and two (preseason games) and eliminate one of the preseason games, and every team — every year — will play one game overseas."

The Patriots also have a history of acquiring German players, including offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer, fullback Jakob Johnson and defensive tackle Markus Kuhn.

Patriots' History In International Games:

Next season won't be the first time that non-Americans will see the Patriots suit up for a game. In 2009 and 2012, the Patriots faced off against the St. Louis Rams in London before returning in 2024 to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2017, they made a trip south of the border to play against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.

Nov 12, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) talks with New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (7) after an NFL International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The only other time that the Patriots played in Germany was in 2023 against the Indianapolis Colts, one of the final games that Mac Jones played as the starting quarterback for the team.

Reported 2026 Schedule:

This is the first matchup to be announced on the Patriots' 2026 schedule. The reported schedule right now is as follows:

Week 1: TBD

Week 2: TBD

Week 3: TBD

Week 4: TBD

Week 5: TBD

Week 6: TBD

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: Detroit Lions (Munich, Germany - 9:30 a.m.)

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: TBD

Week 13: TBD

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 16: TBD

Week 17: TBD

Week 18: TBD

Because of the Patriots' trip overseas, their bye week would likely be either Week 9 or Week 11 to adjust for the time change. In 2023, New England's bye week was after the game.

The rest of the schedule will officially be released later this week, with potential leaks being announced on social media in the hours leading up to May 14.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!