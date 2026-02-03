Patriots Robert Kraft Denied Entry Into Hall of Fame

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft will need to wait at least a little longer before receiving his well-deserved ‘call to the Hall.’

Kraft, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, did not receive enough votes from the 50-person selection committee to be included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, which will be announced later this week at the NFL Honors in San Francisco, Calif.

Kraft was one of five finalists among contributors, coaches and senior players who last appeared in a game in 2000 or earlier. Kraft was the contributor finalist, while former ‘HC of the NEP Bill Belichick — who was also inexplicably denied entry into the Hall by the same committee — was the coach nominee. Roger Craig, Ken Anderson and L.C. Greenwood comprised the three players.

“The 50 voters each pick three of the five finalists, and between one to three make it if they get at least 40 votes,” Schefter’s report continued. “If no candidate gets 40 votes, the top vote-getter will be elected. A new rule also made coaches eligible one year after retiring instead of five. Between one and three of those finalists will be inducted into the Hall along with between three and five modern era players from a group of 15 finalists.”

Robert Kraft’s Hall of Fame Resume Speaks for Itself

Since purchasing the Patriots in 1994, the team’s owner and CEO — himself, a Hall finalist for the Class of 2026 — has overseen the most successful run of any NFL franchise during that time span. Under Kraft's ownership, the Pats have made the playoffs 23 times in his 32 years as owner. They have won 20 AFC East titles, including 11 in a row from 2009 to 2019. They represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in 1996 (lost), 2001 (won), 2003 (won), 2004 (won), 2007 (lost), 2011 (lost), 2014 (won), 2016 (won), 2017 (lost) and 2018 (won). After having never won more than 11 games prior to Kraft's arrival, the Patriots have won at least 12 games 15 times, including finishing the 2007 regular season undefeated.

For much of Kraft’s prolific run in the Patriots owners' box, the team was under Belichick’s direction and led on the field by quarterback Tom Brady. However, his leadership, financial management and steady hand at the helm has made Kraft one of the most respected owners in the NFL, as well as all of professional sports.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reacts after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kraft's contributions to the NFL landscape also extended outside Foxborough, Mass. He was instrumental in helping to settle the NFL lockout before the 2011 season. In fact, NFLPA representative and former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday, once referred to Kraft as the "man who helped us save football."

Conversely, Belichick’s case is equally as impressive. For nearly a quarter-century, New England’s former head coach has been one of the most successful at his position in this, or any sport. After all, few, if any, have ever enjoyed the level of success Belichick has while at the Patriots helm. Six Super Bowl championships, three-time AP Coach of the Year awards, and nine conference titles are just some of the accolades which Belichick has collected during his time on the sidelines. His career win total (333 wins) is second all-time to Don Shula (347 wins).

This is the first year where Kraft advanced to become a finalist, albeit in the contributor category, but he still was denied entry into the Hall of Fame that includes NFL owners such as Jerry Jones, Pat Bowlen, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Ralph Wilson and Dan Rooney.

