Patriots' Robert Kraft Shows Bill Belichick Support Amid Hall Snub

Despite reaching an unparalleled level of success while working together in harmony, much of the talk surrounding New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick has centered around their contentious relationship since Belichick’s employment in New England came to an end in January 2024.

Still, the mutual respect each holds for the other remains very much intact. In fact, that reverence was made clear by Kraft when addressing the recent controversy surrounding Belichick’s expected election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Kraft said he believes Belichick’s accomplishments are clearly worthy of selection for the hall on his first ballot.

“Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick’s record and body of work speak for themselves. As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation, and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of the National Football League. He is the greatest coach of all time and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.”

In an explicable turn of events, Belichick reportedly fell short of the 40 out of 50 votes needed for enshrinement. As news of Belichick’s incredulous fate sizzled through the fibers of social media, the collecive ire of the sports world was directed at the presently anonymous dissenting voters who kept the legendary coach from his well-deserved place among the game’s immortals.

Apparently, Kraft can be counted among those who disagreed with the results of the committee’s vote.

Belichick, Kraft Deserve Enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts with owner Robert Kraft after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since purchasing the Patriots in 1994, the team’s owner and CEO — himself, a Hall finalist for the Class of 2026 — has overseen the most successful run of any NFL franchise during that time span. Under Kraft's ownership, the Pats have made the playoffs 23 times in his 32 years as owner. They have won 20 AFC East titles, including 11 in a row from 2009 to 2019. They represented the AFC in the Super Bowl in 1996 (lost), 2001 (won), 2003 (won), 2004 (won), 2007 (lost), 2011 (lost), 2014 (won), 2016 (won), 2017 (lost) and 2018 (won). After having never won more than 11 games prior to Kraft's arrival, the Patriots have won at least 12 games 15 times, including finishing the 2007 regular season undefeated.

For much of Kraft’s prolific run in the Patriots owners' box, the team was under Belichick’s direction and led on the field by quarterback Tom Brady. However, his leadership, financial management and steady hand at the helm has made Kraft one of the most respected owners in the NFL, as well as all of professional sports.

Kraft's contributions to the NFL landscape also extended outside Foxborough, Mass. He was instrumental in helping to settle the NFL lockout before the 2011 season. In fact, NFLPA representative and former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday, once referred to Kraft as the "man who helped us save football."

Conversely, Belichick’s case is equally as impressive. For nearly a quarter-century, New England’s former head coach has been one of the most successful at his position in this, or any sport. After all, few, if any, have ever enjoyed the level of success Belichick has while at the Patriots helm. Six Super Bowl championships, three-time AP Coach of the Year awards, and nine conference titles are just some of the accolades which Belichick has collected during his time on the sidelines. His career win total (333 wins) is second all-time to Don Shula (347 wins).

Following his “parting of the ways” with New England in 2024 — after two consecutive losing seasons — Belichick was named the 35th head football coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team — In his first season as a coach at the collegiate level, he finished with a 4–8 record, as UNC failed to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

Still, Belichick’s championship-laden resume with the Patriots — as well as the two he won as Bill Parcells’ assistant coach with the New York Giants — make his eventual enshrinement in Canton a foregone conclusion — with the surprising exception of the 11 who decided to deny Belichick their vote.

Yet, Patriots Nation collectively hopes that the support shown to him by his former employer might help to ease any existing tensions between the two — proving that while blood is thicker than water, Patriot Blue is thicker than both.

