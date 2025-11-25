Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Gaining Interest for NFL Return

When iconic New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick departed the team in 2023, few expected he would make his way to coaching college ball. After a season as a broadcaster, Bellichick made the leap, joining the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Now, things haven't gone as expected, with the Tar Heels sitting at 4-7, near the bottom of the ACC, and NFL teams are reportedly coming knocking at the door to get the legendary coach back.

NFL Teams Inquiring About Bill Belichick

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, “at least two NFL teams” are still expected to be interested in speaking with Belichick, with a third possibly interested in they make a change in personnel. Anderson went on to note that she suspects there are several reasons Belichick made the jump to college football.

"There's more to the story of why Belichick did not end up head coaching another NFL team a couple seasons ago — with his own desires & preferences regarding workplace dynamics playing more into a part of it," she wrote.

NEW: I'm told "at least two NFL teams" are still* expected to have interest in talking to Bill Belichick, behind-the-scenes* at the very least, about head coach jobs this Carousel season, per a league source.



"A third team could also enter the mix," with desires to talk,… pic.twitter.com/ooTqcIZ3t7 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 25, 2025

Which Teams Want Belichick?

While the exact teams interested in Belichick weren't named, fans and analysts are free to speculate about who might pursue the six-time Super Bowl Champion HC.

The Tennessee Titans are looking to fill the vacancy left by an early-season firing of Brian Callahan. Interim head coach Mike McCoy has failed to turn the team around, and they sit in the basement of the league as the only one win team. The New York Giants also have a coaching vacancy after firing Brian Daboll (and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen with him.)

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick reacts against the California Golden Bears in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Then there's the teams without an explicit vacancy, but whose coaches are on the hot seat. Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel had a rocky start to the season, but is frequently seen as an innovator. Plus, his team has managed to win more than one game this season. Regardless of who is pursuing Belichick, though, he's repeatedly insisted he is all-in on his current coaching gig in North Carolina.

One team decidedly not interested in a change is, of course, the Patriots. The Pats are at the top of the AFC East with a 10-2 record under new head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel played under Belichick from 2001 to 2008 as a linebacker, winning three Super Bowl championships. If the rumors are true, a familiar face could become an enemy coach next season.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!