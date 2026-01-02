Patriots Could Lose Key Piece in Rebuild to GM Hire

The New England Patriots have done the seemingly impossible, going from a 4-13 season in 2024 to a 13-3 record in 2025, clinching both a playoff spot and the AFC East once again. Many would credit this turnaround to new head coach Mike Vrabel, but Vrabel had some help from a favorite executive who may not be long with the team.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer named which executives could be up for an elusive general manager position, with the Patriots' VP of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden a possible choice for teams looking to shake up their top dog.

"He followed Mike Vrabel to New England, after two years under Joe Schoen with the Giants — and has since helped orchestrate a mind-bending Patriots turnaround alongside de facto GM Eliot Wolf,

Breer wrote.

"Cowden’s voice has been invaluable in helping bring Vrabel’s vision to life, as the personnel department overhauled the roster around star quarterback Drake Maye. Cowden is widely seen by those who’ve worked with him as an elite talent evaluator. If a team in the Southeast like the Falcons or the Dolphins come calling, it’d be pretty easy to see a fit for a guy who’s spent most of his career with the Panthers and Titans," he continued.

Patriots' Ryan Cowden Instrumental in Rebuild

While Breer did not consider Cowden to be part of his list of five executives next up for a GM job (and most likely to secure that job before the 2026 season begins), that doesn't mean it's impossible. GM positions are often few and far between, and its impossible to ignore the massive turnaround the Pats had this season.

However, the Vrabel-Cowden chemistry is undeniable. Not only has Crowden helped rebuild New England in Vrabel's image, as Breer mentioned, the two have history. Vrabel served as head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023. Cowden, who first joined the Titans in 2016 as director of player personnel, worked closely with Vrabel and was even named interim GM from December 2022 to May 2023.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and interim GM Ryan Cowden talk on the field as the team gets ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Jacksonville Jaguars At Tennessee Titans | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

While both Vrabel and Cowden had their struggles (Vrabel was unable to secure an HC job in 2024 and Cowden was with the New York Giants for two tumultuous seasons) the two have reunited and made magic. Certainly, Cowden would be interested in any GM position available to him, but it might be difficult to turn away from a successful partnership that whipped a team into shape so quickly.

