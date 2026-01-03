Mike Vrabel Reveals Patriots' Plan to Defend Dolphins Motion

On paper, the New England Patriots should walk away from their Week 18 battle with the division rival Miami Dolphins as winners. But the NFL isn't played on paper.

One of Miami's biggest offensive wrinkles will likely be at the forefront of this week's matchup -- pre-snap motions. The Dolphins have a motion rote of 67.4%, second-highest in the entire league (trailing only the Atlanta Falcons by 0.1%).

So how will the Patriots plan to defend against a team that utilizes motion so much?

"Well, it's based on coverage, and based on location of players and where they get to," head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at this final media availability of the week. "I think a lot of that depends on the coverage that you're in."

"You start with man and the adjustments that you want to make, and then it's split safety and it's post-safety zone, and how you're going to bump things or run the nickel. A lot of teams – I'd say sometimes it's the same each week and sometimes it's different."

"Whether you keep the nickel to the field, and some guys lock them in and some teams travel them into the nickel or into the boundary. That's what you work through in the offseason, and then based on game plan, you may make some modifications."

Will Dolphins Confuse Patriots' Defense With Motions?

The Dolphins' offense has not been as fluid as in years past. An early season injury to star wide receiver Tyreek Hill limited their passing game, before the team decided to bench starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for rookie Quinn Ewers.

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catches a pass for a touchdown defended by New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I saw an energy at that Tampa Bay game," Vrabel said of Ewers. "I saw youthful energy. A guy that's trying to take advantage of his opportunity, and again, sometimes when you put younger players in there, especially quarterbacks, you see them getting up and celebrating. He had a big scramble at the end of the game, and in five-minute there was a first down."

"It was a big play for him. A lot of energy. He seems to have good command of the operation. There's a lot of moving parts with that offense, the shifts, the motions, the jet motions, the ball handling. It's not just standard. He's under center, he's in the gun, he's in the pistol, and then being able to execute the play action and the boot game. I think he's gotten off to a good start."

The Patriots' secondary -- led by All-Pro corner Christian Gonzalez -- won't be overly matched by the Dolphins pass catchers in the game. Other than Jaylen Waddle, who Gonzalez will likely line up against, the group of Malik Washington, Cedrick Wilson Jr, Theo Wease Jr. and Nick Westbook-Ikhine shouldn't be too much for a team still in contention for the AFC's top seed.

As for Gonzalez facing Waddle, Vrabel says that keeping a corner on a wideout all game also can be tricky.

"Offenses have changed so much," Vrabel said. "They just don't stand out there, put them over there into the boundary and let you cover them. Sometimes that happens and sometimes it doesn't. I would say more times than not, it doesn't. They will move players around, move them off the ball, motion."

"Offenses have gotten really good of how they motion, where the snap point is. The quarterbacks manufacture the snap point on this side of the center, on the other side, stacked or all the way out. Those are all different things that you go through."

