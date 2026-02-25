Patriots Looking to Draft Hard-Nosed Players at Two Key Positions

INDIANAPOLIS --- Plenty of players on the New England Patriots will be replaced by the time the 2027 NFL Combine rolls around. But which players will be coming to New England to help round out the roster?

While Patriots executive vice president Eliot Wolf didn't go into specifics about which potential prospects could hear their name called by the team, he did single out certain traits he likes to see out of players.

Heading into the NFL Combine, running back wasn't a dire need for the team. They were equipped with Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson (rehabbing a torn ACL) as their three-headed monster. Well, that monster is now down to two, as the team announced the release of Gibson earlier in the week. With limited depth behind Stevenson and Henderson, the Patriots' need for a back shot up.

"I'm a big fan of guys that run hard, guys that can really hit the hole with force and burst through," Wolf told reporters. "I know there's a lot of different running styles, a lot of people that have different, varying levels of success, but to me, the guys that can really attack the hole and put pressure on the defense are valuable."

'I'm A Big Fan Of Guys That Run Hard"

Hard-nose running is something that Gibson certainly brought to the team. His unfortunate injury opened up a hole in the backfield (and the kicking game) that just wasn't replicated in 2025. Upcoming rookies, like Notre Dame's Jadarian Price and Indiana's Roman Hemby Jr., fit the mold that Wolf likes in his running backs.

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs with the football against Stanford Cardinal safety Darrius Davis (29) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Flipping sides of the ball, Wolf also fielded questions about this year's class of edge rushers. Often discussed as the top priority for New England this draft cycle, players like Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas, Miami's Akheem Mesidor, Missouri's Zion Young and Texas A&M Cashius Howell could all become Patriots in April.

"I think just being able to affect the quarterback is tremendously important, whether that's from the interior or on the exterior," Wolf said, before later adding that the traits he liked to see are "speed and violence, explosiveness, first step, quickness (and) the ability to win in multiple ways."

The Patriots got major production at a value signing of K'Lavon Chaisson, as well as productive bursts from Harold Landry, Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder. While a trade for a seasoned superstar (Maxx Crosby, wink wink) seems unlikely, the 2026 class of pass rushers could offer a nice consolation prize.

"I think this draft offers a lot of different depth at varying areas, edge being one of them," Wolf said. "I think it's a fairly deep class at that position that’s obviously an area of need for our team, so it matches up nicely."

The NFL Combine continues throughout the week, where the Patriots will finally be able to get an in-person look at some of these running backs and edge rushers work out on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium.

