NFL Combine: Three Patriots Storylines To Know On Day One

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine has officially kicked off.

For the New England Patriots, it's a chance for the defending AFC champions to find the next crop of talented players. It will also the first time that de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel will be made available for interviews.

There will be plenty of conversations throughout the week about how the roster of last season will be molded and manipulated, especially with around $40 million in cap space to play with. With Wolf taking the podium to open things off, here are three Patriots-specific stories to watch.

1. Has There Been Any Movement With Christian Gonzalez?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Patriots' star cornerback is eligible for a contract extension for the first time, and he'll likely be paid top-of-the-line money — especially after his performance in Super Bowl LX. The Oregon alum has quickly blossomed into one of the league's top shutdown cornerbacks and one of New England's cornerstone pieces.

Gonzalez wants to remain in New England. He made that abundantly clear during locker clean out day. Yet instead of getting into the gritty contract details, he said that he's letting the front office and his representation handle the finances.

It's safe to assume the All-Pro will get the contract he wants. But when — and at what price point — does it become final?

2. Weighing "Win Now" vs. "Long Term"

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 31st pick is the team's top selection in April's NFL Draft. Will it be used is the question.

Reports have swirled about the availability of Las Vegas Raiders superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby, and his price tag (two firsts and a premium player) is hefty. Crosby has been vocal about his admiration for Vrabel, and the team's primary need is getting after the passer consistently.

The Patriots could decide to twirl a trade and acquire Crosby at the expense of their first-round pick, but is that worth it? When the team looks at the star players currently on rookie deals (quarterback Drake Maye is the headliner), will the desire to capitalize on their youth be at the forefront of the team's offseason transactions?

3. Updates From Lingering Injuries

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Maye's shoulder injury took center stage during the two-week lead up to the Super Bowl. Linebacker Harold Landry dealt with a knee injury that really hampered his availability and production the second half of the season. Other young players (Joshua Farmer, Marcellas Dial, Terrell Jennings) ended the season on injured reserve.

Offseason surgery was floated as an idea for Landry, while Maye has remained mum about the significant depth of his right throwing shoulder. With Wolf at the podium, a clearer picture about how the Patriots look health-wise could appear.

