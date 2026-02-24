NFL Combine Notebook: Which Patriots Stay In 2026?

INDIANAPOLIS --- The first day of the NFL Combine has come and gone, and plenty of questions surrounding the New England Patriots were cleared up.

Speaking to reporters two times during the day, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf fielded questions about how the team plans to approach the upcoming free agency period and NFL Draft.

Here's a look at some of the New England-related tidbits that came to light during the day, and some interesting nuggets fans can chew on as they wait for the next snap of Patriots football.

Avoiding Historic Northeast Blizzard

While the Patriots are sitting comfortably in Indianapolis, the winter weather back home provided for some travel nightmares. With areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island getting over 30 inches of snow, the team had to fly out for the Combine a day and a half early. They landed in Detroit and drove the rest of the way.

Wolf credited director of scouting administration Nancy Meier for going through with what he called "logistical gymnastics."

"I just want to get started out by just acknowledging everyone in New England that’s been affected by the blizzard," Wolf said. "A lot of people with no power. We're thinking about you. My wife's going through it right now as well. Dog got stuck in the snow this morning. So, just kind of acknowledging that it's tough out there and hoping that everyone's staying safe."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Does Harold Landry Return?

Just like Keion White a year prior, the early-season emergence of Harold Landry gave Patriots fans hope for how they'd be able to rush the passer. However, a knee injury against the Saints eventually limited his production on the field -- and held him to the sideline for a few games.

It was something that will potentially need to be cleaned up with an offseason procedure, but Landry is expected to be with the Patriots next season.

"He's got to, first and foremost, you got to try and get healthy," Wolf said when asked about Landry. "Another culture guy that came in, really was able to deliver and act upon coach Vrabes' messaging to the defense. So, yeah, we would expect him back."

Landry finished his first of three years on his contract. He was one of the first players to sign with Mike Vrabel after he was hired as the Patriots' head coach, their connection from Tennessee a strong reason why. His cap hit is $16.3 million for 2026, something to monitor if anything changes.

NIL To The NFL

Welcome to the world of college and pro football, where some players are making more money from their name, image and likeness contracts in college compared to their rookie contracts. Does that impact how Wolf and the Patriots' front office approach players in their meetings?

"No, not really. I mean, we have a standard set of questions that we ask, and each formal interview that we have, we sort of tailor to the player that's in there," Wolf said. "So, each interview is not exactly the same. But if there's some questions and concerns that are raised about different things, we'll kind of press on that."

Wolf also mentioned the fact that, yes, some players can come into the league with a sense of entitlement. He made sure to highlight the positives, in which rookies are now entering the NFL with an understanding of financial literacy.

"I think it's a double-edged sword," he said. "It's like anything. You just have to be able to adjust, and every person can be different."

To Maxx Or Not To Maxx...

For those clamoring for Maxx Crosby via trade, cool your jets. The Las Vegas Raiders superstar -- despite being tossed around in trade talks -- is trending in the direction of staying, at least that's what came out of his general manager's press conference.

"Maxx is an elite player, and I’ve been very upfront from from the start when I got here that, you know, we’re in the business of having really good players on the team and we need a lot more of them," Raiders general manager John Spytek said, who also mentioned that he expects the edge rusher to remain with Las Vegas. "You know it’s hard to build a great team without elite players."

Crosby would be a match made in heaven for the Patriots, who could certainly use as many stars to rush the passer as possible. While his asking price is steep (it's been reported he may cost *at least* two first-round picks), the Patriots are not afraid of potentially bettering their roster via trading the 31st overall pick.

"We’re open to anything if we think it’s going to help the team both in the short and long term, then it’s something we’ll look at," Wolf said.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!