Patriots Have Long List of Injuries For Dolphins Game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their 2025 regular-season finale fast approaching, the New England Patriots are beginning to gain more clarity on the playing status of two key starters.
Although the Pats exhibited relatively strong attendance at practice, they listed nine players as either non-participants or limited participants as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 at Gillette Stadium.
Here is the full report from the second practice of Week 18 for both the Patriots and the Dolphins:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Harold Landry - Knee
LB Robert Spillane - Ankle
DL Khyiris Tonga - Foot
FB Jack Westover - Ankle
G Jared Wilson - Concussion Protocol
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
CB Alex Austin - Wrist
DT Christian Barmore - Illness
TE Hunter Henry - Knee
DT Milton Williams - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
WR Kayshon Boutte - Concussion Protocol
T Will Campbell - Knee
LB K'Lavon Chaisson - Illness
WR DeMario Douglas - Hamstring
T Morgan Moses - Not Injury Related / Rest
T Thayer Munford Jr. - Illness
What it Means for the Patriots:
New England’s defense continues to be without the services of three of its top performers. For the second straight practice, linebackers Robert Spillane (ankle) and Harold Landry — as well as defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot) — remains on the sidelines during the team’s practice. While the Pats’ remain confident in each player’s potential availbility for the playoffs, they are apparently taking a cautious, postseason-centric approach to their status for Week 18.
With his 21-day injured reserve return window having been opened earlier this week, rookie left tackle Will Campbell was a full participant for the second day in a row. The fourth overall selection in April’s draft recently spoke with members of the media, revealing that he was “miserable” when he suffered his injury. However, he remained engaged with his teammates while working to return to the field as quickly as possible. When asked about the potential os his playing this weekend, Campbell acknowledged that he is taking each moment as it arrives.
"That's not my call,” Campbell said. “I'm worried about one thing, and that's [practice] ... We'll see how that goes."
After missing the first session of Week 18, team captain Hunter Henry (knee) returned to practice, albeit in a limited capacity. This season, Henry has remained one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable targets. the veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself to be a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. On the season, Henry has compiled 712 yards on 55 catches with seven touchdowns.
Left guard Jared Wilson (concussion protocol) remains out of practice, thus leaving his availability for Week 18 in notable doubt. With his practice status all but confirming that Wilson will be out for this week’s game against the Dolphins, reserve Ben Brown will likely assume his spot in the starting lineup.
Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte was a full participant, having practiced without a red no-contact jersey for the second time in as many days. Throughout this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has also become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. In his 13 games played, he has compiled 527 yards on 31 catches with six touchdowns. Before leaving this game due to a head injury — which he suffered on the aforementioned catch attempt — he had one catch on three targets for 16 yards.
Lastly, defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to practice one day after it was revealed that he had been charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member. The 26-year-old defender missed the previous day’s practice due to an illness. He was spotted taking part in early workouts during the part of the session open to the media.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES: MIAMI DOLPHINS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB De'Von Achane - Shoulder
LB Jordyn Brooks - Hamstring
S Minkah Fitzpatrick - Calf
TE Darren Waller - Groin
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
OL Aaron Brewer - Neck
LB Chop Robinson - Concussion
K Jason Sanders - Right Hip
WR Jaylen Waddle - Ribs
FULL PARTICIPATION
LB K.J. Britt - Groin
OL Austin Jackson - Back
