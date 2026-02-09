Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Not Discouraged Despite Super Bowl Loss

As New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walked to the podium in the lower level of Levi’s Stadium after his team’s 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, he remained steadfast in his message to his team, as well as Patriots Nation.

"We had a really, really good year and one that I’m proud of," Vrabel said via WCVB. "But in this game, I don’t think it’s a reflection of our year. We lost and we were beat — well coached and outplayed — and give them credit."

A pressure-packed Seattle defense, along with the Pats’ inability to capitalize on missed opportunities, led to a crushing loss to Seattle in Santa Clara, Calif. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

However, the most notable stat line for New England’s star quarterback may be the six sacks he absorbed, totaling 43 yards in losses. As such, the Pats suffered defeat for the first time since their Week 15 home loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Still, Vrabel continued to find silver linings despite his team’s defeat. While teams typically use tough losses as fodder for teaching experiences, Vrabel acknowledged the lesson will only be as useful as the work put into it by the players, his coaches and ultimately, himself.

“It’s only valuable if we understand what it takes and what we’re going to need to do to improve on,” Vrabel said. “If we don’t do that, then it will not have been very valuable."

Mike Vrabel has been the “Heartbeat” of the Patriots Renaissance

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel talks to quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In only his first year at the helm in New England, Vrabel was named NFL Coach of the Year by the Associated Press, as well as the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) Vrabel led the Patriots to a 14-3 regular-season record, including a 10-game win streak from Weeks 4-13 in his first season coaching the franchise.

As such, he guided the Pats to their first AFC East division title since 2019, their 12th conference championship and is about to lead his team against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. It is their first appearance in the game since their run to their sixth Super Bowl title under Bill Belichick in the 2018 season.

To say that New England has thrived under Vrabel’s leadership may be an understatement. After consecutive 4-13 finishes in 2023 and 2024, the 50-year-old has instilled both an aggressive style of football on the field, as well as a culture of accountability throughout the team. Accordingly, the Patriots have become one of the most exciting and fundamentally-sound football teams in the league.

Vrabel’s leadership skills and coaching style have made him quite popular among his players — especially Maye, his star quarterback and team captain. Although the 23-year-old was understandably sullen at the conclusion of the game, he still took time to praise his head coach — a man he deemed to be most responsible for New England’s success this season.

"He was the heartbeat. No doubt about that,” Maye said via ESPN. “He's the reason why we're here... He's a great person and a hell of a football coach."

Meticulous in his planning, yet familiar in his style of team management, Vrabel appears to have struck the proper note to ensure cohesion between the players, coaches and the front office. Still, he credits the bulk of his success to remaining focused on the next task. As the good fortune he and the team enjoyed in 2025 blends into 2026, the ‘HC of the NEP’ wisely will not reinvent the wheel. Instead, he will reassemble his team and prepare them to defend their conference title.

"Every year is a new year," Vrabel said. "Continue to try to improve the roster, continue to improve what we do, continue to believe in people, continue to get the right people in the building and start over and know how hard it is each and every year."

