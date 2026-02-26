Patriots Part Ways with Senior Assistant Coach

As a robust contingent of coaches and front office executives perform their due diligence at this season’s NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the New England Patriots continue to reshape their coaching staff for the 2026 NFL season.

Veteran coach Ben McAdoo, who spent last season as a Patriots’ senior defensive assistant, will leave the team after two seasons, per a Patriots On SI source. The news was first reported by NFL insider Joseph Pasteris.

McAdoo originally arrived in New England to join the staff of former head coach Jerod Mayo in 2024. The 48-year-old served as a senior assistant on the offensive side of the ball. Upon Mayo’s departure, he was retained under new head coach Mike Vrabel in 2025 — this time on the preventive side of the ball as a senior defensive assistant. It was the first time in his 20-plus year career that McAdoo coached on defense.

Having started his pro coaching career in 2004 as an offensive quality control coach with the New Orleans Saints, McAdoo is perhaps best-known for his brief, yet eventful tenure as Giants head coach from 2016-2017. The 46-year-old led New York to an 11-5 record, as well as a playoff-berth in his first season at the helm. However, the team regressed massively in his second year — a season marred by numerous injuries and player suspensions. McAdoo also made the controversial decision to bench quarterback Eli Manning in Week 13, ending his 210-consecutive start streak. He, along with general manager Jerry Reese, were fired after compiling a 2-10 record in 2017. He also served as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator from 2022-24.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of New England’s interest in McAdoo stemmed from his time working with the Green Bay Packers. From 2006-13, the Pennsylvania native served as tight ends coach (2006-11,) and quarterbacks coach from 2012-13. During that span, McAdoo worked alongside former Pats’ offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt under then Packers’ head coach Mike McCarthy. He also reported into a front office in which current Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, played a prominent role. Therefore, McAdoo’s hiring by the Patriots came as little surprise, with Wolf having spent the majority of January 2024 assisting Mayo with his coaching interviews and vetting process.

Ben McAdoo’s Departure Becomes Another Part of Coaching Staff Reorganization

McAdoo now becomes the third departure from Vrabel’s staff this offseason. Previously, the team saw assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler leave to become the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight ends coach and defensive assistant Milton Patterson exit the team as well.

Despite a recent reshuffling within their defensive coaching staff, the Patriots are wisely maintaining a respectable level of continuity heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves) and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watch players during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Following the promotion of last season’s defensive coordinator Terrell Williams to a yet-to-be disclosed position on head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr was recently installed as his successor. Rather than search outside the organization for Kuhr’s replacement, Vinny DePalma was promoted from coaching assistant to Kuhr’s former role.

