Patriots Re-Sign Young CB To Futures Contract

After eight New England Patriots players saw their practice squad contracts expire on Feb. 17, the team decided to sign an external free agent for the 2026 season -- and it's a familiar name.

The team announced that they've signed soon-to-be second year cornerback Brandon Crossley to a futures contract, meaning he will be competing for a roster spot this upcoming season. Crossley is the 14th Patriots player to be signed to a futures pact, and continues the trend of signing this deal afetr spending some time with New England in his past.

The 25-year-old Crossley originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2025 season, playing as one of the reserve defensive backs during his first training camp as a professional. He got caught up in a numbers game, and was released during cut-down day. During the preseason, the SMU alum played 79 defensive snaps, while also recording six total tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Crossley Was A Good Player In College

During his college career, Crossley was a productive player for both SMU and Colorado State. In six seasons, he played in 66 games and registered nearly 150 total tackles. The All-ACC Honorable Mention also picked off six passes, returning one for a touchdown.

Aug 6, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Fans line up for an autograph as New England Patriots cornerback Jordan Polk (39), cornerback DJ James (30) and cornerback Brandon Crossley (37) work the line after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After being released by New England in late August, he quickly signed with the team's initial practice squad. He was released again later in the season, only to be re-signed in November and eventually released once again ahead of the Patriots' AFC Wild Card game over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Crossley now joins a Patriots cornerback room that includes the likes of Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, Charles Woods, Kobee Minor and Marcellas Dial. He's also the latest young player to ink his name on the dotted line of a futures contract, joining RB Elijah Mitchell, WR John Jiles, WR Jeremiah Webb, TE Marshall Lang, OG Mehki Butler, OG Andrew Rupcich, OT Lorenz Metz, OT Sebastian Gutierrez, DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr, DT Leonard Taylor III, LB Otis Reese, LB Amari Gainer and S John Saunders Jr.

The Patriots now have a long offseason ahead of them, starting with the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Who will be the latest cornerback to join Crossley in New England? The beginning of building next year's team will slowly start to approach as the offseason draws on.

