Contracts Expire For Eight Patriots, Including Veteran RB

The New England Patriots' offseason rolls on, including saying goodbye to some of the players on last season's AFC championship team that won't be returning in 2026. On Feb. 17, eight Patriots on the final practice squad of the year had their contracts expire, according to the NFL transaction wire.

This means the following players are now officially free agents: running backs D'Ernest Johnson and Craig Reynolds, wide receiver Trent Sherfield, tight end Thomas Odukoya, center Brenden Jaimes, linebackers Darius Harris and Patrick Johnson, and safety Richie Grant.

The biggest name on that list in terms of 2025 contributions is the veteran running back Johnson, who was on the active game day roster for 11 games this season. The 29-year-old was the primary kick returner for the Patriots, especially during this four-game postseason stretch. While he was able to crack the active rosters each week, his statistical output wasn't as great as expected. He rushed for just 25 yards on 13 carries, while adding 337 yards in the return game.

Some of the other Patriots that saw game action this year were Jaimes, Harris and Grant. Jaimes was originally signed to the practice squad, before later getting activated to the 53-man roster. Grant suited up in just one game as a standard elevation, while Harris was activated for a trio of games. The linebacker Harris became a fixture on New England's special teams units, but an injury forced him to the practice squad injured reserve list, where he didn't return. A source told Patriots on SI at the time that he suffered an MCL injury.

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) warms up prior to an AFC divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Harris wasn't the only player on the list who was on practice squad IR. Reynolds and Odukoya — both not activated for a single snap of game action — were placed on the list after what can only be assumed as practice injuries. Reynolds was part of an ever-changing cycle of running backs helping to provide depth to the Patriots, while Odukoya was signed as part of the International Pathway Program.

The remaining players (Sherfield and Patrick Johnson) had short stints with the team leading up to their loss in Super Bowl LX. Neither one of them were elevated during their tenures.

Who Have The Patriots Signed?

New England did sign 13 players to futures contracts this offseason, meaning these practice squad players will return for next year: RB Elijah Mitchell, WR John Jiles, WR Jeremiah Webb, TE Marshall Lang, OG Mehki Butler, OG Andrew Rupcich, OT Lorenz Metz, OT Sebastian Gutierrez, DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr, DT Leonard Taylor III, LB Otis Reese, LB Amari Gainer and S John Saunders Jr. All of those players had spent extended time with the Patriots during the 2025 season.

One member of the practice squad — cornerback Miles Battle — signed a futures contract elsewhere, joining the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots have yet to sign a external free agent to a futures deal.

