Injured Patriots CB is Ready to Return With a Splash

The New England Patriots secondary is one of the deepest groups on the roster, with Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones and Craig Woodson all leading the way.

But there's another unsung defensive back who's set to make his return to the field in 2026.

Marcellas Dial -- who tore his ACL this past summer during a training camp practice -- is slated to strap the pads on and compete for a roster spot next year, all while remembering why he loves football in the process.

"Being away from the game for so long, for a year, you don't know how much you love it until you out of it and get it taken away from you," Dial said in a recent social media video posted by Brunswick Sports Mangement. "They (gonna) get a different 'Cell, for real. I'm bring that fire."

Dial was a sixth round pick by New England in 2024, and made the roster as a reserve cornerback and core special teamer. Alongside Pro Bowler Brenden Schooler, the South Carolina alum quickly became a great gunner on the punt team. He played in all 17 games as a rookie, recording 12 tackles and a forced fumble on defense.

'This Year Is Going To Be Personal'

He played in 83% of the Patriots' special teams plays that year. When he went down in the summer, the team had to adjust. With Dial on the sideline, he grew an appreciation for how much work it takes to be on the field -- injured or not.

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould (6) runs with the ball while New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (27) defends during the second half at Gillette Stadium.

"I'mma go out there and put it out on the line every single time for them," Dial said. "I was showing that during camp, but this year is going to be personal. I want Pats nation to see that I'm working, want (them) to see that I've been grinding. The time I've been off I ain't just been taking it off, I'm just out of season."

Dial will be returning to a cornerback room that has plenty of players to make it competitive. Gonzalez and Jones each received end-of-season honors by the NFL, while Carlton Davis, Alex Austin, Charles Woods and Kobee Minor are more than enough for the Patriots ahead of free agency and the draft.

The soon-to-be third year player also spoke a lot about wanting to return to the field for his wife and daughter, preaching how being a father and having a healthy family is something he continues to be a part of every single day. Dial says everything he does on the field is for his daughter, and how he's ready for his return.

"Everything (gonna) work out," Dial said. "Every opportunity that comes your way, you got to make the most of it."

