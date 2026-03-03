Patriots Should Look Into Vikings Pass Rusher

Despite their disappointing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots are looking to build upon what appears to be a strong foundation — especially on defense.

Not only did the Pats vastly improve what had been a stagnant and unproductive offense, they resurrected a defensive unit which ranked within the top ten in several major categories. Under the direction of head coach Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and interim play-caller (and linebackers coach) Zak Kuhr, the Pats adopted an aggressive four-down style, which served them well throughout the year.

Therefore, it should come as little surprise that the Pats are being mentioned in conjunction with rumors of adding a top-flight pass rusher via trade — the latest of which center around Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard.

Greenard, who turns 29 in May, has spent the last two seasons with the Vikings after beginning his career with four years as a member of the Houston Texans. Per a recent ESPN report, the Vikings’ are considering trading the Pro Bowler due to their being $45 million over the salary cap. Though the team is expected to explore several avenues to reduce their cap woes, Greenard’s two years remaining on a four-year $76 million deal may be a good place to relieve some financial difficulties.

During his six years in the NFL, Greenard has compiled recording 217 tackles, 38 sacks, 14 passes-defensed, eight forced fumbles, one interception and a defensive touchdown. He was particularly effective for the Vikings in 2024, when he logged 12 sacks, 18 total tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles, while ranking among the NFL leaders in quarterback pressures. In addition to his on-field prowess, the 6-3,259-pound defender is a high-character, important leader in the locker room.

What Might a Trade for Jonathan Greenard Entail for the Patriots?

Nov 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jonathan Greenard (52) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Though many within Pats Nation are clamoring for an upgrade to several positions of need, New England may be best served by adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season, and notably struggled to put pressure on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX.

Adding Greenard to a defensive front which already features starting linemen such as Christian Barmore, Harold Landry Milton Williams and Robert Spillane could push New England’s pass rush to new levels of success in 2026. Though some continue to gravitate toward a marquee name such as Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby or Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson, Greenard’s on-field production and relative affordability potentially makes him the smartest upgrade option for the Patriots this offseason.

From a financial standpoint, Greenard carries a cap number of $22.15 million in 2026 — the fifth-highest on the roster. The former Florida Gator is signed through 2027, at an average payout of $18.4 million per year. The Vikings would absorb only $3.3 million in dead-cap charges by trading him post-June 1st. Perhaps more importantly, a trade of Greenard at that time would clear $18.85 million in cap space. Trading him before June1, million cap would free up $12.25 million and come with just under $10 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap.

Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan projects New England’s 2026 salary cap space number after accounting for the release of the official 2026 League Cap number ($301.2 million) to be $41,293,841.

Although it may be early to project the particulars of such a deal, Minnesota is almost certain to request high-level draft capital, as well as bona fide veteran talent as the key pieces in any deal for Greenard’s’ services. New England’s current cap situation would allow them to incur the cost, provided additional cap-clearing moves were made to ensure sound operation. Of course, there is always the possibility that Greenard and his new team would prefer to negotiate a new contract.

In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running as they look to defend their conference title. Though unlikely, they have the logistical availability to do so with Greenard in pursuit of opposing quarterbacks for the foreseeable future.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!