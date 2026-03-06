Patriots Sign Special Teams Coordinator to Contract Extension

As the New England Patriots continue their preparations for the upcoming 2026 season, they have a take a major step toward solidifying their special teams unit for the foreseeable future.

After leading the Patriots’ third-phase unit back to prominence over the past two seasons, special teams coordinatorJeremy Springer will reportedly be remaining in Foxborough. In fact, during a recent interview with Patriots reporter Kevin T. Stone of New England Football Journal, Springer confirmed his signing a two-year extension with the team.

New England’s special teams featured a rebuilt unit in 2025, with rookie kicker Andy Borregales leading the way by making 84.4 percent of his field goals, including 4-of-4 from 50-plus yards. The group also produced standout performances from Pro Bowler Brenden Schooler and returner MarcusJones. In fact, Borregales (Week 12,) Jones (Week 4) and now former Antonio Gibson (Week 2) each took AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors — respectively becoming three Patriots recognized for standout special teams performances in 2025.

Jeremy Springer Brought Structure, Stability back to Patriots Special Teams

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Having joined the Patriots in 2024 under then-head coach Jerod Mayo, Srpinger had just finished his second season as a special teams assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, working under coaches Joe DeCamillis (2022) and then Chase Blackburn during his tenure in the City of Angels.

While the Rams’ special teams unit ranked last (No. 32 overall) in special teams DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), Springer has long been considered a rising star within the coaching ranks of the game’s third phase. Prior to his hiring in Los Angeles, Springer spent eight seasons at the college level with UTEP, Texas A&M and Marshall — presiding over some of the nation’s top ranked special teams units during that span.

New England’s dismal 4-13 finish in 2023 led to New England choosing to part ways with former coach Bill Belichick after 24 seasons as both coach and lead personnel executive. Despite a strong showing from their defense, New England struggled mightily in both offense and special teams. Under Achord’s direction, the Pats third-phase corps finished No. 28 in special teams DVOA, after finishing last the metric in 2022. Though then- second-year special teamer Brendan Schooler earned an All Pro nod for his performance that year , the unit routinely struggled with tackling, undisciplined penalties and former kicker Chad Ryland making only 64 percent of his attempts.

In his first season as special teams coordinator in 2024, Springer led a unit that ranked second in the NFL with a 90.3 grade, per Pro Football Focus. Cornerback Marcus Jones finished second in the NFL with a 14.8-yard punt return average (26 returns for 386 yards). Accordingly, he was retained by new head coach Mike Vrabel, when he was hired in January 2025.

Springer’s extension highlights some of the recent remodeling done by New England to their coaching staff for 2026. Following the promotion of last season’s defensive coordinator Terrell Williams to a yet-to-be disclosed position on head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr was recently installed as his successor. Rather than search outside the organization for Kuhr’s replacement, Vinny DePalma was promoted from coaching assistant to Kuhr’s former role.

