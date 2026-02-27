Patriots Earn Mixed Grades in NFLPA Players Survey

When it comes to working conditions, the New England Patriots are still not quite making the grade.

According to a recently-released study by the NFLPA, the Pats are ranked No. 26 among all 32 NFL teams in terms of overall satisfaction with their workplace environment.

The survey, conducted from Nov. 2 through Dec. 11, 2025, asked its participants to rate various elements about their working conditions, including treatment of their families, food service/nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room, and team travel. The survey results, obtained by ESPN, are based on responses from 1,759 players. All players who were on a 2025 roster at the time of the survey were eligible to participate.

The #Patriots improved from 4-13 in ‘24 to 14-3 in ‘25



They also improved in their 2026 NFLPA Report Card grades



Still some areas in need of improvement, but coaches receiving high marks#NEPats https://t.co/rfXWARrgNk pic.twitter.com/PeGL446ucI — Mike D'Abate (@mdabateNFL) February 26, 2026

Despite being heralded as a model franchise for greater than two decades for their on-field success under team owner Robert Kraft, New England’s players are seemingly less-than-pleased with their surroundings in and around Gillette Stadium. The player respondents’ feedback described the Pats facility as “old, dated and in need of renovation.”

The survey results also identified a need for additional staff in the weight room and training room, while the facilities and operations could use a “refresh.” A new facility is scheduled to open for the 2026 season, which is expected to address the team’s current discontent with their facilities and playing surfaces.

The Patriots most surprising subpar score came from the ‘Travel’ category — in which the team earned a grade of “F.” New England has the distinction of being one of the few professional sports franchise to use its own modified private Boeing 767 to transport players and staff. However, players continue to feel like they have insufficient room to spread out, while lamenting the lack of WiFi available on the team plane.

Patriots Coaches, Executives Go to the Head of the Class

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the physical conditions remain a work-in-progress, the satisfaction with the Patriots’ personnel clearly increased from last season. Head coach Mike Vrabel earned and “A” for his efforts, grading highly in categories such as efficiency and player communication. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels joined Vrabel in earning an “A,” while special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer earned a “B+.” The defensive coordinator position, which essentially was powered by interim play-caller Zak Kuhr while under the tutelage of Terrell Williams, graded at a “B.”

As for ownership, the Krafts improved from a “D” to a ”B-“ while executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf graded at a “B+” While the executive team and front office still has work to do when it comes to overall player support, the hiring of Vrabel — along with the infusion of a culture driven by character and camaraderie has raised the overall morale in Foxborough.

The Miami Dolphins rated atop the NFL for working conditions, followed by the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders And second the third, respectively. The Pittsburgh Steelers ranked at No. 32 for the first time in the four-year history of the survey.

Earlier this month, the NFL filed a grievance, claiming the survey violated the collective bargaining agreement. After an arbitrator sided with the league, the NFLPA was allowed to continue collecting responses but prohibited from making them public. As such, the NFLPA did not publish the report cards in report format.

