Patriots Host Former Browns OL on Free Agent Visit

As the New England Patriots prepare for the start of the 2026 NFL season, they are already looking for a much-needed upgrade to their offensive line.

The Pats, per a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, have met with former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. The 26-year-old, who sat out last season to fully recover from a knee injury, has been on a tour of visits with NFL teams — including the Patriots and the Detroit Lions. Per Schultz’s report, the visits are ”expected to continue into next week.”

Sources: Former #Browns OT Jedrick Wills, who sat out last season to fully recover from a knee injury, has been on a tour of visits with NFL teams — including the #Patriots and today with the #Lions. Visits are expected to continue into next week.



A former top-10 pick, Wills —… pic.twitter.com/6vQiDaLXni — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2026

Despite his recent injury woes, Wills fully expects to be with an NFL team this season. After a standout collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Wills was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round with the 10th overall selection of the 2020 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 307-pound lineman went on to start 57 games, primarily at left tackle, over five years for the Cleveland Browns. In addition to missing the entirety of the 2025 NFL season, Wills dealt with knee issues throughout his career that limited him to just 13 games in 2023 and 2024 — the latter of which he spent time under the tutelage of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who served as a Browns’ consultant in 2024.

Wills Would Be a Welcome Addition to the Patriots Offensive Line

Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. heads back to the huddle after a play against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While New England’s offensive line had its share of struggles throughout the season, they were unfortunately at their worst under the bright glare of the global spotlight. Left tackle Will Campbell, who particularly drew the ire of Pats Nation, allowed 14 pressures on quarterback Drake Maye — the most pressures in a playoff game since 2018. In fact, his 29 pressures allowed this postseason were the most ever recorded in a single postseason by Next Gen Stats, as noted by NFL.com. The offensive line also allowed the sixth-highest pressure rate (38.3 percent) and the seventh-highest sack rate (8.7 percent) in the regular season,

The Pats problems in relinquishing their hold on the line of scrimmage came more abundantly from the left side — where Campbell and fellow rookie Jared Wilson appeared to lack the experience necessary to resist a potent defensive attack such as Seattle’s. Wilson, who was a standout prospect at center for the Georgia Bulldogs, has long been expected to make a move inside, where he is expected to be a more comfortable fit for his skill set.

As for Campbell, line coach Doug Marrone, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Pats coaches must provide Campbell with an extensive offseason tutorial designed to enhance his fundamentals.

At the very least, New England should be active in examining an upgrade for the left side of their offensive line — by virtue of pursuing a starting-caliber talent via the 2026 NFL Draft or free agency. Given the timing of Wills’ visit, the Pats are well into the process of selecting linemen which will provide Maye with protection in 2026 and beyond.

