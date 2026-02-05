Patriots WR Sends Encouragement to Lindsey Vonn After ACL Tear

While New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs may be singularly focused on his team’s showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, he may also have a unique interest in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy.

Alpine ski racer and three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn is set to compete in the downhill event the 2026 Games. For the 41-year-old World Cup champion, it will be her final Olympic appearance — one which she remains determined to make despite tearing her ACL last week.

Though Diggs may or may not have a vested interested in Vonn’s competing in the XXV Olympiad, his insight on the subject carries value. After all, the two-time All Pro is just over 14 months removed from tearing his ACL in October 2024 — an injury which sidelined him for the rest of that season and threatened his start for 2025, his first with the Patriots.

Instead, Diggs’s recovery not only defied the odds to start training camp on-time, but also to appear in all 17 regular-season games for New England, as well as their three postseason matchups, to date. Therefore, it only seemed fitting that he was recently asked his opinion on Vonn’s attempt to ski through the injury during media availability during Super Bowl week.

Stefon Diggs has Defied the Odds With a Stellar Performance for the Pats This Season

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

“I could imagine [ how she feels,] Diggs said, via Patriots Media. “Prayers to her, number one. I hope her surgery, when she does get it, goes successful. It's crazy that anybody who has torn their ACL, they know like a week or a couple days maybe sometimes, people can run. People can do whatever they need to do once they get the swelling out. So, it's kind of a weird injury.”

The ACL, or anterior cruciate ligament, is a structure that is critical to stabilizing the knee joint. Tears most commonly occur as non-contact injuries due to a sudden change of direction. While both surgery and a recovery time of 10-12 months are typically required for full-scale healing, Diggs was candid about his ability to move through his injury —information which may be relevant to Vonn in her efforts to return to the slopes.

“As long as you're not cutting and deceling, I think she should be fine,” Diggs continued. ”If she's at the Olympics, she's obviously an amazing athlete. Shout out to her, her mental toughness and whatever she's going through. Hopefully she can go out there, give it her best. As long as she doesn't have to stop and decel, I think she'll be all right. Fingers crossed, prayers to her and hope it goes well.”

From earning two first-team All-Pro selections to becoming a four-time Pro Bowler, Diggs is well-versed in being considered among the top players at his position. As such, it has become clear that Diggs has immediately upgraded the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.

With the 2025 regular-season now in the books, Diggs has finished his first year with the Pats, having compiled 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He managed to turn in the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career, and the first for a Patriots receiver since Julian Edelman accomplished the feat in 2019.

As for Vonn, Diggs’ words may end up being prophetic in relation to her potential Olympic swan song. recently reported through USA Today, Vonn is indicating no swelling in her knee at this time. Still, she will continue to evaluate its reaction to her training runs.

