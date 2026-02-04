Patriots' Stefon Diggs Reveals Favorite Cardi B Song, Engagement Plans?

When New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is not making dynamic plays on an NFL football field, he can be found making the scene with his international rap superstar girlfriend, Cardi B.

In addition to welcoming a baby boy together in November, the couple have become one of pop culture’s hottest duos — with Cardi regularly seen cheering on her beau as his Patriots continued to compile victories during both the regular season and the playoffs. In turn, Diggs has also been present at several public appearances with the Grammy winner throughout the past few months.

While Diggs is just as big of a fan of his girlfriend, as she is of him, he chose to censor himself when asked to reveal the full title of his favorite Cardi B song when asked during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at the San Jose Convention Center in the San Francisco Bay Area — in anticipation of the game between Diggs’ Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Feb, 8.

“Let me think,” Diggs said via the New York Post. “I can’t say it — it’s and old song, but it’s P-A-W backwards.”

Of course, Diggs was referring to Cardi’s single, “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion off the rapper’s 2025 album “Am I The Drama?” which was released in 2020 and quickly became a No. 1 hit. In addition to the moment of levity, the two-time All Pro expressed sincere appreciation for Cardi B's support. Whether it be attending games or texting him to check-in, Diggs made it clear that it means means a lot to him. In fact, he looks forward to returning the favor by “being there and holding a big sign” during the rapper’s upcoming tour.

Still, the question on everyone’s mind is whether wedding bells will be ringing in the couple’s honor in the near future. Diggs’ response should find favor with both Cardi B, with one major caveat.

“I gotta get mine first,” he said of getting her an engagement ring.

Stefon Diggs is a Key Component Within the Patriots Offense

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Whether it be recovering from season-ending surgery or facing late-season legal troubles, Diggs’ 2025 season has been defined by metaphorical peaks and valleys. Just over one year ago, Diggs appeared in only eight games for the Houston Texans, due to suffering a season-ending ACL tear — an injury which not only ended his Texans tenure, but also threatened the start of his 2025 campaign with the Pats.

Yet, the two-time All-Pro returned to the field in near-record time to become one of the Patriots’ most productive and most reliable pass-catchers in a revitalized New England offense. With the 2025 regular-season now in the books, Diggs has finished his first year with the Pats, having compiled 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He managed to turn in the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career, and the first for a Patriots’ receiver since Julian Edelman accomplished the feat in 2019.

From earning two first-team All-Pro selections to becoming a four-time Pro Bowler, Diggs is well-versed in being considered among the top players at his position. As such, it has become clear that Diggs has immediately upgraded the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons.

Accordingly, Diggs’ skill set has become a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye, as well. The Pats starter has turned the collective heads of NFL analysts with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.

