Patriots Teammate Calls Christian Gonzalez Best CB in NFL

BOSTON --- Christian Gonzalez is among the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and his teammate reiterated that sentiment.

Milton Williams, speaking at The Track at New Balance with Tedy Bruschi and Danny Amendola, was asked about what it was like to play with the young cornerback this past season. His answer shouldn't surprise you.

"Gonzo, best in the league," Williams said, answering a question from a young fan. "He don't say much, but he got a lot of swag. He shows up looking the part and he's definitely playing the part when he gets out there on the field."

Williams, like most people, can see what Gonzalez puts on tape every week. Drafted in the first round back in 2023, Gonzalez has risen up the ranks to be the top defender in New England, shadowing each team's top wide receiver every game. Now entering an offseason with a potential record-breaking contract extension on the horizon, Williams added his two cents.

Williams Was Impressed By Gonzalez In 2025

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) speaks to the media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I look at him like a silent assassin," Williams continued. "He don't say nothing, but he's gonna follow your number one (wide receiver) and he gon' make it tough on them."

This past year was Williams' first with Gonzalez, and with both of them shining all season, it's not shocking to see the Patriots have the success they did down the stretch defensively. Williams caused havoc in the postseason, getting after Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, while Gonzalez sealed the AFC title game with a leaping interception on Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Now eligible for an extension, Gonzalez's future with the team is on the offseason checklist. Rising contract prices at the cornerback position, including Derek Stingley Jr.'s deal with the Houston Texans and Trent McDuffie's deal with the Los Angeles Rams, will certainly put Gonzalez's price tag at a historic number.

Milton Williams calls Christian Gonzalez a "silent assassin" and the best cornerback in the league.



"He don't say much. He got a lot of swag, he show up looking the part." — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) March 21, 2026

Still, it's a price the team is certainly willing to pay to keep one of their blue-chip players.

"It's no secret we'd like to keep Christian Gonzalez and I don't know what the timing of that is, but that's something that certainly we're preparing for," Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters at the NFL Combine last month.

Keeping Gonzalez would be a smart, but expensive move to make for New England this offseason. While he's still under contract for two more seasons (assuming the team picks up his fifth-year option), there's still time to hammer out a contract before he's slated to hit free agency in 2028.

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