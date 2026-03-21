Patriots Stars Talk Love For Football At New Balance Event

BOSTON --- Less than a week since the New England Patriots officially announced their partnership with New Balance, which included the naming rights of the team's new practice facility, some of the biggest names over the last 20 years took time to return the favor.

Tedy Bruschi, Danny Amendola and Milton Williams -- who combined to play in nine Super Bowls with the Patriots -- chatted to fans at The Track at New Balance about anything and everything pertaining to their careers in football.

Hosted by NBC's Maria Taylor, the group broke down their thoughts on how this season went and what's next for New England, on and off the field. For Bruschi, watching the 2025 Patriots from the outside felt eerily similar to his playing days with Mike Vrabel.

"I'm listening to his press conferences and I swear that's exactly what I would have said," Bruschi said about the Patriots head coach. "It's like he's in the locker room. So it was so, for a former player also, it was so exciting to watch."

Following a 30-minute panel, the floor was open for questions from the kids and parents in attendance. The question that stuck out the most for the players was about their love of the game and their first memories strapping on the pads.

Tedy Bruschi says he continues to think about how his Patriots teams should have won six Super Bowls, referencing the XXXI loss to Green Bay, the 2006 AFC Championship loss to Indy and the XLII loss to New York. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) March 21, 2026

Bruschi, despite his long and successful pro career, didn't get his start until later in life. It wasn't until his high school orientation when the idea to try out for the football team came onto his radar.

What Were The Patriots' First Memories Of Football?

"There were a couple guys that I knew," Bruschi said. "By their feet, I saw cleats and a cooler. ... They said, 'We're gonna try out for the football team, you should come.' And I went, and then when I went, they give you shoulder pads. The very first time I put on shoulder pads, I was like, 'This feels so good.'"

"I don't even think I played flag, I went straight into pads," said Williams, who started playing in the first grade. "I do remember the first couple of practices doing hitting drills, and everybody don't talk about it, but I was a little scared."

Williams is certainly far from scared now, who inked a mega-contract with the Patriots last offseason. As the leader of the team's defensive line, he led the league in pressures by a defensive tackle (Bruschi blurted that stat out) and revamped New England's defense. He recalls watching the NFL Network growing up as his love of the game developed over the next few years.

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a touchdown pass against Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That can't be said for Amendola, who was immediately born into a football family. His father was a high school coach, so all the former wide receiver can remember is football, football, football.

"I was born with a ball in my hand, and as far as I can remember, I remember being in the backyard first day of full pads," Amendola said. "My dad took me in the backyard and we had a blocking bag and we had the whole nine yards. He hit me so hard, I was like 'Oh my God, I don't know if I'm ready for this."

Amendola spent five seasons with New England after bouncing around to start his career. Coming in back in 2013 to replace Wes Welker, he immediately caught on with Tom Brady and the Patriots offense en route to Super Bowl wins in 2014 and 2016.

For all three of them, each of who have a Super Bowl ring to their name, that love had yet to erode.

"When I initially think about my career, I think about how we should have had a couple more," Bruschi said. "We should have had six. ... That sort of mentality never leaves me."

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