Patriots Wary of Dolphins Rookie QB

The New England Patriots have secured their spot at the top of the AFC East for the first time since 2019, and they didn't do so by taking any opponents lightly. As the Pats get ready to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, they're not letting up, even when facing inexperienced players.

The Dolphins will be starting rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers for the fourth-ever time, and the Patriots have taken notice.

“Quinn’s looked good coming in. He’s got a lot of arm talent, can make a lot of throws,” Corner back Christian Gonzalez said ahead of the matchup. “It’s another challenge like it is every week. We’re excited as a defense.”

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (14) runs out for player introductions prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins drafted Ewers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 231st pick. Though he started as an emergency third-string behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson, he earned a promotion to backup in week 7 and made his debut that same week when Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter.

Now, Ewers has been the Dolphins starter for three games with the perennially injured Tagovailoa out for the season, including a recent 20-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Through those three games, he's gone 39 for 60 attempts (65.0 completion percentage) and 485 yards, not bad at all for a seventh rounder who wasn't even on the roster until week 7.

Patriots Prepare to Face Dolphins Backup QB Quinn Ewers

While it would be easy to consider the division matchup and easy win with an inexperienced QB under center, Patriots defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr praised Ewers for quick play going back to his college days at Texas.

“I don’t think he has any fear. He got thrown to the fire and I didn’t see him bat an eye at it,” Kuhr said. “He was a gunslinger in college. You still see some of that in the game tape. He’s not afraid to try to fit a ball in a window. He doesn’t play hesitant. You can tell he’s still getting the reps. It was kind of late when he started, but definitely he feels like he has all the confidence in the world in himself and his arm. He’ll fit a tight window, he’ll let his guys make a play even when maybe it’s not open. He’ll throw it up and give his guys a shot.

Kuhr even gave Ewers the ultimate compliment for a newcomer suddenly thrust into the most important job on the field.

“He’s handling the situation pretty well for this late in the season as a rookie," he said.

