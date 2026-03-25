Ranking Patriots' Needs Ahead of NFL Draft

With a little less than a month to go until the New England Patriots are on the clock in the 2026 NFL Draft, there's still some holes on the roster.

The team added great players in free agency, with wide receiver Romeo Doubs, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and safety Kevin Byard leading the way. But there's still places where the defending AFC champions can improve with their 11 draft picks. Mainly in reserve roles, the team will need to hit on a few more draft picks to get over the Super Bowl hump.

Broken up into four tiers, here's a look at how important each of the 12 positions are when it's time for the Patriots to draft their next crop of superstars.

Tier 1: EDGE, OT, LB

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This one feels the most obvious. The defense is getting a facelift, especially in the front seven. Jahlani Tavai, K'Lavon Chaisson, Jack Gibbens and Anfernee Jennings are all gone from last year and considering the team struggled to get after the quarterback down the stretch, that can be bad news. Adding an elite pass rusher and/or stand up linebacker can help fortify the defense, while bringing in a new offensive tackle gives the Patriots a safety valve for Morgan Moses' climb in age.

Tier 2: WR, TE, DT, S

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) runs the ball after a reception against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Seeing the Patriots win for so long without what people call a "WR1" has been good enough for some people. But with a young quarterback and three wideouts hitting the market in 2027, it's time to add a new pass catcher into the mix. Same goes for tight end, where Hunter Henry's contract expires next season. Defensively, bringing in depth pieces across the defensive interior and the backend of the secondary can make up for the losses of Khyiris Tonga and Jaylinn Hawkins, respectively.

Tier 3: RB, C, OG, CB

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All five positions on the offensive line are likely set in stone, but it's always good to have backups just in case. Vera-Tucker's injury history makes the need for a backup guard that much more important, while bringing in a third-down running back can make life so much easier for Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Right now, other than Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones and Carlton Davis, the cornerback position is in limbo and could use a fourth/fifth on the depth chart.

Tier 4: QB, K, P, LS

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) punts the ball during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Drake Maye is locked in as an MVP candidate under center, though bringing in a third quarterback is certainly something on the offseason checklist (The Patriots released backup Josh Dobbs this week). The specialists are also set to remain in 2026, though Bryce Baringer had a tough season punting the ball and is entering a contract season.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!