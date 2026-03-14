Patriots' Efton Chism III Makes Offseason Visit to Alma Mater

With the most recent NFL season in the rearview, Efton Chism III of the New England Patriots has kept working.

Chism previously played under NCAA Division I Eastern Washington head football coach Aaron Best. As a Eagle, Chism was placed on the AP All-American First Team and All-Big Sky First Team. He concluded his time with the program with 3,852 receiving yards and 37 career touchdowns.

Flashing back to the present, Chism made the 53-man roster for the Patriots and saw his NFL debut against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. His breakout game came against the New York Jets, in which he posted his first career reception and touchdown. Not active for Super Bowl LX, Chism concluded his first year in the NFL with 383 yards on returns across 16 attempts in addition to posting three receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

So, what has Chism been up to now that the 2025 season has winded down to a close?

Well, a post from Best shows that Chism has returned to his roots over at Eastern Washington and is joining the current college players for training.

Chism Spending Offseason Training at Eastern Washington

Per previous reporting from New England Patriots On SI, Best is also known as someone who absolutely bleeds Eastern Washington pride. The 2010 FCS National Championship coach has been with EW since 1996. Best started as a student-athlete as a long snapper and offensive lineman for the football team, before transitioning to coaching. He started as a student assistant and worked his way up to head coach in 2017. Best coached Efton Chism III throughout his years as an Eagle from 2020 to 2024.

Just @EftonChism hangin out with the JOY boys for a bit #ProEags pic.twitter.com/80K4wWABH7 — Coach Aaron Best (@CoachBestEWU) March 13, 2026

In an exclusive, Best has said that working with Chism means you are working with a football player of a certain moral caliber.

“He's who you want your daughter to marry," Best said. "He's who you want your quarterback to throw the ball to on third down. He's who you want to be your best friend in time of need. He's the son you want when you need someone else to play in the backyard. He's the example you want when someone's trying to lead a lesson. I mean, he's all those things and some.”

This was shown through Chism's work ethic in the NFL preseason. The slot receiver caught for 121 yards across 12 receptions, also scoring two touchdowns, which led to him making the final New England roster.

Best said he has reminded Chism to celebrate his own accomplishments, because the receiver is the type of person who often gives others credit rather than himself.

“That's what I was trying to tell him, to remind yourself to pat yourself on the back, because you took the teachings and coachings and applied them, you can give gratitude to a lot of people. But, don't forget about yourself," Best said he told the 2024 graduate.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) celebrates after a catch against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Clearly, Chism's attitude and work ethic isn't changing. It appears he'll be spending his time leading up to the upcoming league season by training near his hometown of Monroe, Washington.

"He's going to be trusted in that locker room ... his smile is genuine, he's highly competitive," Best said of Chism's future with the Patriots. "He's bound to do anything he is capable of doing."

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