Fellow Patriots WRs Helping Romeo Doubs Adjust To New England

When the New England Patriots signed Romeo Doubs to a four-year deal worth up to $80 million in free agency last March, heads were turned.

But that expensive signing was the past, and now Doubs is presently getting adjusted to his new digs. The last three weeks have included on-field work during the voluntary offseason program. It's starting off strong, and Doubs said he is loving it with the Pats.

To him, the adjustment has felt just right since inking his contract.

“"I love it here," Doubs told reporters on May 12. "The adjustment feels right on time in terms of obviously coming into a new system, being under, obviously, a great offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, coach Vrabel, things in that nature. Just football stuff, man."

Patriots Wide Receivers Assisting In Doubs' Adjustment

Doubs is coming off a season in Green Bay in which he posted a career-high 724 receiving yards on 55 receptions. In the postseason, the wide receiver had an eight-catch, 124-yard performance in the Packers’ Wild Card loss.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in overtime on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. Gpg Packers Vs Patriots 10022022 0004 | Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now in New England, Doubs is focused on building on this success with New England — while he adjusts to learning the Patriots' playbook.

It hasn't come without hardships, though. The language used in Green Bay is vastly different than the one in New England, and he's had to learn on the fly.

"It is very different, some things a little bit. It's just, some concepts may be called this, but in Green Bay it meant this, so I have to get used to leaving that alone and then diving into what we got here," Doubs said. "It's pretty solid. There is a complication to everything, I'll be realistic about it. But, you know, just asking questions [and] continuing to figure out the little things and just the way how the system works. "

New England currently has Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Jeremiah Webb in the position room in addition to Doubs. They've also added added four undrafted free agent WRs — Nick DeGennaro, Kyle Dixon, Jimmy Kibble and Cameron Dorner.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I Have The Right People Around Me"

Several of those players have helped Doubs get adjusted to the new offense, with a few of the youngsters getting a special shoutout.

Doubs said it has been a collaborative effort in making sure he is adapting well to the current situation.

"I have the right people around me," he said. "I have Mack around me. I have great receivers around me. I have DeMario and Kyle and even Efton. Like those dudes have been guiding me, showing me the way and showing me how the system works. I'm just blessed to be around those dudes."

Hopefully this collaboration will show on the field when Doubs and the Patriots hit the field for their first mandatory team practices later this summer.

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