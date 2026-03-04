Stefon Diggs Posts Goodbye After Patriots Release

The New England Patriots have made the decision to release wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The news was confirmed by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. This latest development comes after Diggs and the Patriots agreed to a three-year, $63.5 million contract in free agency last March.

NFL free agency unofficially opens at noon EST on March 9 with the negotiation window (when players can agree to terms), and it officially opens at 4 p.m. EST on March 11 (when players can actually be signed).

Diggs was New England's No. 1 WR throughout the 2025 season and concluded the year by compiling 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns — the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career.

Diggs is also facing felony strangulation and other criminal charges stemming from an alleged Dec. dispute with his personal chef. He was in Dedham District Court on Feb. 13 for his arraignment.

Speculation was previously running wild the morning and early afternoon of March 4 ahead of Diggs' release due to cryptic moves the WR had made on Instagram, including unfollowing the Patriots.

Diggs Says Goodbye to Patriots via Instagram

Diggs previously played collegiate football under coach Randy Adsall with the Maryland Terrapins. He did not utilize his senior season and entered the 2015 NFL Draft. He was selected in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played five seasons, before spending four with the Buffalo Bills and one with the Houston Texans, eventually making his way to New England.

By releasing Diggs, New England saves $16.8 million in cap space whilst incurring a dead cap charge of $9.7 million. Diggs originally signed a three year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots last offseason - a deal that some viewed as questionable for a 32-year old offensive player coming off an ACL injury just the year prior.

After getting cut, Diggs thanked the New England fanbase and said goodbye via two posts on his Instagram story.

Stefon Diggs thanks the Patriots. A source says the Patriots have informed him he will be released at the start of the league year. Ties to finances, as cap charge was spiking from $10.5m to $26.5m. pic.twitter.com/bh1OlZbTrU — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 4, 2026

“THANK YOU for a hell of a year,” Diggs wrote on his Instagram Stories, tagging the Patriots. “We family forever ... Until we meet again… 8,” Diggs added.

Diggs has also completely wiped his Instagram account — including anything New England related.

The decision to cut Diggs is reported to have been purely financial. Other reports have circulated that head coach Mike Vrabel and co. are potentially looking to pursue Alec Pierce and A.J. Brown.

New England also currently has Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Kayshon Boutte as the other wide receivers on its roster.

