Why Super Bowl LX is Different For Patriots' Mike Vrabel

Super Bowl LX will mark the fourth time New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is participating in the big game.

Vrabel won three Super Bowls with the Patriots as a linebacker in 2002, 2004 and 2005, but he is now the head coach this time around. Vrabel admitted earlier in the week that he isn't hoping to win the Super Bowl for himself this time around.

"Well, the organization has set a standard. The Patriots organization, Robert [Kraft] and Jonathan [Kraft], have set a standard for this organization that this is what the expectation is. We understand that, we embrace that. For me personally, again, I've been through this. I want the players to experience this with their families. I want them to experience this with their kids," Vrabel said.

"I want Morgan Moses to experience this with his three boys. He's been such a great presence on our football team. Not talking about his play on the field, which has been superb, but just his presence and demeanor. He's a wonderful father. The way that he cares for his boys and does his job is something that I appreciate. So, I want them to experience that and that feeling. I'll be excited watching them enjoy it."

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Vrabel Wants Super Bowl Win For His Players

In his first year at the helm, Vrabel led the Patriots to a 14-3 record, which was good enough to finish with the number two seed in the AFC playoff race. After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos over the past month, they were able to clinch a Super Bowl bid for the first time in seven years.

Having an experienced coaching staff when it comes to the Super Bowl gives the Patriots an advantage. However, once the game starts, it is all thrown out the window. It comes down to the execution of the game plan and whether or not the players can be at their best for the biggest game of their career.

When Vrabel was hired a little over a year ago, the Patriots wanted to return to the standard they had when they built a dynasty and it appears that has been the case so far. The Patriots just need to win one final game in order to add a seventh Lombardi to the franchise trophy case, but for most of the players, it will be their first, which is always incredibly special.

